Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

STAGE: This new comedy is set in the bells and ribbons of the Morris dancing world. Tickets £8, £7 concessions. Titchfield Oak Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

FILM: After her controlling husband dies, an elderly woman embarks on a trip to fulfill her longtime dream of climbing a Scottish mountain. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

GIG: Gosport Jazz Club present Cuff Billet’s New Europa, who will be playing an array of different music. £7 members, non-members £10. Gosport Jazz Club, Wednesday, 8pm.

THEATRE: A musical production about robbery, love and wealth by the Dynamo Youth Theatre. This young cast have been rehearsing throughout the Christmas holidays to put on this new show. The Pallant Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

WORKSHOP: Try your hand at beading and learn a new craft this new year. No experience necessary and everyone is welcome. Non-members £5. United Reform Church Hall, Hayling Island, Tuesday, 9am-3pm.

EVENT: Portsmouth Historical Association welcomes a talk by Dr Fiona McCall from the University of Portsmouth about sex, scandal and religion in the mid-17th century. Park Building, University of Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7pm.