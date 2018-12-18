Things to do in the Portsmouth area on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

CONCERT: Enjoy this evening of music presented by the Royal Marine School of Music, playing many Christmas classics. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: George Bailey has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all – and it's Christmas! As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. St Vincent College, Gosport, Thursday, 7.30pm.

STAGE: Join Wendy, Peter, Captain Hook and The Lost Boys in Neverland as they embark on a journey of a lifetime. Tickets £9. Titchfield Oak Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will perform a fun-packed concert for all the family with your seasonal favourites. Tickets £17-£32. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

GIG: John Kirkpatrick’s musical performance will include an array of traditional Christmas songs, folk music and carols. Tickets £14, £13 concessions. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 8pm.

EVENT: For one night only, All That Malarkey will be presenting an evening of rich vocals with cheeky humour and a festive feeling in this Christmas performance. Groundlings Theatre, Portsmouth, Thursday, 7.30pm.