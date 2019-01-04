Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are six of the best events taking place across the region on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 

FILM: Based on a true story, Forrest Tucker makes an escape from prison, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that authorities. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm. 

CONCERT: The Lee Choral Society perform classical music. The society have a history of more than 50 years and a passion for quality performance. Holy Trinity Church, Gosport, Sunday, 3.30pm. 

EVENT: Join in this family-friendly roller disco, with music and games for all. Admission £4, family of four £15 and skate hire £2. Fareham Leisure Centre, Saturday, 6-9pm. 

GIG: Lo-Fi Rebels are a unique three-piece band making a name for themselves on Portsmouth’s music scene and will be playing an array of music for everyone to enjoy.  Golden Eagle, Southsea, Saturday, 7pm. 

PANTOMIME: Young Cinders finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother. But an invitation to a ball, a fairy godmother and a glass slipper unravels a new fate. Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Sunday, 10.30am and 2.30pm. 

MUSIC: Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing classical choral music in this friendly atmosphere. First term free and everyone is welcome. Portsmouth Academy, Fratton, Monday, 7.15pm. 