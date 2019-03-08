Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Jonny Hannah will present an event at Aspex Gallery on Sunday inspired by his own Darktown exhibition.
Jonny Hannah will present an event at Aspex Gallery on Sunday inspired by his own Darktown exhibition.

Here are our top picks. 

EVENT: Bring along a toy car, bicycle, scooter or another object to customise with artist Jonny Hannah. £10 per object. Aspex gallery, Gunwharf Quays, Sunday, 11am and 1.30pm.

GIG: David Moignard will be playing swing and jazz-based songs adapted for solo guitar and vocals. Free. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 1pm.

FILM: This film focuses on the relationship between George W Bush and his running mate Dick Cheney in the 2000 presidential election. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm. 

STAGE: Enjoy five free drinks as the award-winning experts take you on an pub crawl across the world. You'll learn a lot and you'll laugh a lot. Admission £16. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 8pm. 

DANCE: Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice will present a showcase of ballroom and Latin dances such as rumba, paso doble and the jive. Tickets £29.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 8pm. 

CONCERT: Solent Symphony Orchestra will be playing an array of muisc featuring pieces by Glinka, Rodrigo, Marquez, Bizet and De Falla. Tickets £15. Portsmouth Cathedral, Saturday, 7.30pm. 