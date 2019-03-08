Things to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks.

EVENT: Bring along a toy car, bicycle, scooter or another object to customise with artist Jonny Hannah. £10 per object. Aspex gallery, Gunwharf Quays, Sunday, 11am and 1.30pm.

GIG: David Moignard will be playing swing and jazz-based songs adapted for solo guitar and vocals. Free. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 1pm.

FILM: This film focuses on the relationship between George W Bush and his running mate Dick Cheney in the 2000 presidential election. No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm.

STAGE: Enjoy five free drinks as the award-winning experts take you on an pub crawl across the world. You'll learn a lot and you'll laugh a lot. Admission £16. The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 8pm.

DANCE: Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice will present a showcase of ballroom and Latin dances such as rumba, paso doble and the jive. Tickets £29.50. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 8pm.

CONCERT: Solent Symphony Orchestra will be playing an array of muisc featuring pieces by Glinka, Rodrigo, Marquez, Bizet and De Falla. Tickets £15. Portsmouth Cathedral, Saturday, 7.30pm.