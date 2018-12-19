Things to in Fratton, Gosport and Portsmouth on Thursday and Friday

BSO will be at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday evening.

Here are six of the best events taking place across the Portsmouth area over the next 48 hours. 

CONCERT: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will perform a funpacked concert for all the family with your seasonal favourites. Tickets £17-£32. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm. 

MUSIC: Enjoy this evening of music presented by the Royal Marine School of Music, playing many Christmas classics. St Mary's Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: George Bailey has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all – and it's Christmas! As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. St Vincent College, Gosport, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FESTIVAL: Sample a variety of craft beers, cask ales and ciders from local and national breweries, accompanied by music from local bands. Tickets £10. Call (023) 9282 4355. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 6pm. 

EVENT: Visit Fort Nelson’s barrack room, learn about the life of a soldier at Christmas and Victorian cooking in this historical Christmas experience. Free admission.  Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Thursday, 10am-4pm.

PANTOMIME: Young Cinders finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother. But an invitation to a ball, a fairy godmother and a glass slipper unravels a new fate. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7pm.