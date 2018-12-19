Things to in Fratton, Gosport and Portsmouth on Thursday and Friday

Here are six of the best events taking place across the Portsmouth area over the next 48 hours.

CONCERT: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will perform a funpacked concert for all the family with your seasonal favourites. Tickets £17-£32. Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm.

MUSIC: Enjoy this evening of music presented by the Royal Marine School of Music, playing many Christmas classics. St Mary's Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FILM: George Bailey has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all – and it's Christmas! As the angels discuss George, we see his life in flashback. St Vincent College, Gosport, Thursday, 7.30pm.

FESTIVAL: Sample a variety of craft beers, cask ales and ciders from local and national breweries, accompanied by music from local bands. Tickets £10. Call (023) 9282 4355. Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 6pm.

EVENT: Visit Fort Nelson’s barrack room, learn about the life of a soldier at Christmas and Victorian cooking in this historical Christmas experience. Free admission. Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Thursday, 10am-4pm.

PANTOMIME: Young Cinders finds herself at the mercy of her cruel stepmother. But an invitation to a ball, a fairy godmother and a glass slipper unravels a new fate. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Friday, 7pm.