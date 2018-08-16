This is when Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4

Have your say

The Great British Bake Off is set to return to our screens in just a matter of weeks.

Channel 4 has announced that the widely popular cookery competition will be back for a new season starting on Tuesday, August 28 at 8pm

It will be the second series of the Great British Bake Off to be on Channel 4 after leaving BBC.

Love Productions, the company behind the show, said: ‘The last tent peg has been hammered into place.

‘The ovens, fridges and mixers are switched on and primed for action. The teapot’s had a good wash.

‘The squirrel’s been shooed into place. It can only mean one thing.

‘The hallowed GBBO tent is opening its doors to a new round of bakers. Expect the unexpected… but also quite a lot of the very-much expected.

‘Join Noel, Sandi, Paul and Prue, plus a fresh batch of 12 new bakers, for The Great British Bake Off – Series Nine, Tuesday 28th August 2018 at 8pm on Channel 4.’

Will you be tuning in for the new series?