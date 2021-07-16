Three months to go and the Great South Run countdown is on - have you entered yet?

Entrants in the 2019 Great South Run

In just three months’ time we’ll be doing what we do best and putting on an amazing event through the streets of Portsmouth

We couldn’t be more excited to see you back on a (real) startline, where you belong!

The outlook for the Great South Run on October 17 is looking positive. To keep runners safe there will be Covid-secure measures in place, but the thrill of running through your city’s streets and the unbeatable feeling of crossing the finish line will be even more special this year.

The Great South Run is back

Whether you do it for the challenge, to fundraise for charity, or simply for fun, join us because this year it’s all about the comeback!

Be part of the return of the world-renowned 10-mile event, famous for its buzzing atmosphere, iconic music and entertainment zones every mile of the course, plus a route that takes runners past HMS Victory, through Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and on to the glorious seafront finish.

Whether you do it for the challenge, to fundraise for charity, or simply for fun, Be Your Greatest with us in 2021.

With the event on the horizon it’s nearly time to start your training. We’re all a bit out of practice, so we’ve created the Great South Run Solo challenge to give you a bit of extra motivation in the build-up to the event.

Great South Run - have you signed up to take part?

The 8-week challenge from August 23 is designed to get you race ready, so it will be the perfect training partner to ensure you’re at your best on race day.

