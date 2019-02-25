Track Dogs, Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, review: ‘A wonderful sound that has the crowd literally dancing in the aisles’

After reaching the dizzy heights of a sell-out show at The Pyramids recently with The Dirty South, it was business as usual for Square Roots promotion with yet another sold out show at The Square Tower. This time with a visit by Track Dogs.

What do you get when you have a band based in Spain, comprising of two Irishmen, an English man and an American on stage together?

Well, it's a veritable smorgasbord of influences from folk, bluegrass, rock and Latin grooves which make a wonderful sound that has the crowd literally dancing in the aisles by the end of the show.

Lead singer Garret Wall is a consummate frontman leading his band of merry men, at times huddled round one microphone with only a banjo and ukulele providing the musical soundtrack. But with with glorious four part harmonies they sound like a like a gritty Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. The wonderfully percussionist and banjo player Robbie V Jones, cheekily introduced as on loan from The Dead South, provides the backbone of the band while trumpet player Howard Brown is the USP for the band, providing an almost mariachi fiesta feel to some songs. Bon Scott rocked, a rabble-rousing tune from the 2016 album Serenity Sessions that brings some of the crowd to their feet.Let’s hope the band are band are back in Pompey soon.

Another wonderful night of live music at the best venue in Portsmouth.

PAUL WINDSOR