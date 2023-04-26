News you can trust since 1877
Drivers delayed by 90 minutes on A27 as traffic diverted between Swaythling and Stoneham Way

Drivers are delayed by more than an hour and a half this morning on a major Hampshire road.

By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST

The reason for the disruption is currently unknown but will affect those travelling westbound between Swaythling and Stoneham Way.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘A27 #WestEnd/#Swaythling - approx 90-minute delays westbound on Swaythling Rd/Mansbridge Rd/Moorhill Rd/Kanes Hill/Providence Hill/Oakhill/Bridge Rd between Segensworth Rbt and A335 Stoneham Way #divertingtraffic.’

Traffic on M27 and A27 following diesel spillage and road traffic incident.Traffic on M27 and A27 following diesel spillage and road traffic incident.
More details to follow.

