Drivers delayed by 90 minutes on A27 as traffic diverted between Swaythling and Stoneham Way
Drivers are delayed by more than an hour and a half this morning on a major Hampshire road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:26 BST
The reason for the disruption is currently unknown but will affect those travelling westbound between Swaythling and Stoneham Way.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: ‘A27 #WestEnd/#Swaythling - approx 90-minute delays westbound on Swaythling Rd/Mansbridge Rd/Moorhill Rd/Kanes Hill/Providence Hill/Oakhill/Bridge Rd between Segensworth Rbt and A335 Stoneham Way #divertingtraffic.’
More details to follow.