Airlines are already offering deals on flights during next year's school holidays as parents look to get their summer holiday booked as soon as possible.

Private schools in the area will have separate term dates so be sure to check with your child's school for their specific school calendar for the upcoming year.

Here are the term dates for schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire in 2022.

Inset days may also differ in all schools so be sure to check your school's website prior to booking holidays or trips away.

Here is the complete list of school holidays for Portsmouth and Hampshire in 2022 which includes the dates for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Waterlooville, Havant, and Hayling Island:

Spring Term 2022: Tuesday, January 4 to Friday, April 8, 2022

Half term: Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25

Easter holidays: Monday, April 11- Friday, April 22

Summer Term 2022: Monday, April 25 to Friday, July 22

May Day: Monday, May 2

Additional bank holiday to mark Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Tuesday, May 3

Half term: Monday, May 30- Friday, June 3

Summer holiday: Friday, 22 July to Wednesday, August 31.

Autumn Term 2022: Thursday, September 1- Friday, December 16

Half term: Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28

Christmas holidays: Monday, December 19 to Monday, January 2, 2023.

For more information on school term dates, please visit the Portsmouth City Council or Hampshire County Council website.

