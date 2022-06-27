It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said on Friday it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

EasyJet and Vueling have cancelled departures today.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport as of 11am today (June 27).

Arrivals

June 27

12.45am – Sharm El Sheikh – EZY6596 – easyJet

6.55am – Mikonos – W95744 – Wizz Air

10.50am – Oslo – DY1304 – Norwegian Air

1.55pm – Catania – EZY6438 – easyJet

4.20pm – Taipei – CI069 – China Airlines

8.30pm – Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442 – easyJet