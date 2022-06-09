The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.

After cancelling dozens of flights over the weekend, easyJet scrapped a further 26 due to arrive at or depart from Gatwick on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

These included from destinations such as Bilbao, Madrid and Seville in Spain, Milan and Palermo in Italy, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, and Malta.

It is not just easyJet which is cancelling flights at the West Sussex airport, with British Airways and Wizz also axing flights in recent days.

SEE ALSO: How to get a refund if your EasyJet or Tui flight is cancelled

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 9):

Arrivals

June 9

- 07.25am Paris CdG EJU8322 EasyJet

- 07.55am Newquay T3451 Eastern Airways

- 8.55am Wizz Air Flight W98071C

- 10.10am Wizz Air Flight W98091C

- 11am Montpellier EZY8054 EasyJet

- 11.10am Zurich EZY8114 EasyJet

- 11.45am Milan-Malpensa EZY8192 EasyJet

- 12.15pm Palermo EZY8244 EasyJet

- 1.15am Wizz Air Flight W98111C

- 1.25am Catania EZY8566 EasyJet

- 2.15am Seville EZY8174 EasyJet

- 2.25am Faro EZY8918 EasyJet

- 2.35am Marrakech EZY8894 EasyJet

- 2.50am Bodrum EZY8832 EasyJet

- 4pm Marseille EZY6418 EasyJet

- 5.20pm Malaga W94002 Wizz AIr

- 6.55pm Madrid W65755C Wizz AIr

- 7.20pm Lisbon EJU5210 EasyJet

- 7.40pm Madrid W65748C Wizz AIr

- 8.10pm Limoges EZY6458 EasyJet

- 8.40pm Dalaman XC8153 Corendon

- 9.00pm Verona EZY8450 EasyJet

Departures