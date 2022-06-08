Gatwick Airport cancellations: Full list of 29 easyjet, British Airways, Aer Lingus and Wizz Air flights cancelled at Gatwick over next 24 hours

IT has announced that more flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:25 pm

The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.

After cancelling dozens of flights over the weekend, easyJet scrapped a further 26 due to arrive at or depart from Gatwick on Monday.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

These included from destinations such as Bilbao, Madrid and Seville in Spain, Milan and Palermo in Italy, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, and Malta.

It is not just easyJet which is cancelling flights at the West Sussex airport, with British Airways and Wizz also axing flights in recent days.

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 9):

Arrivals

June 8

- 7.55am – Milan-Malpensa – W65788 – Wizz Air

- 10.30am – Belfast City – EZY702 – easyJet

- 11.20am – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192 – easyJet

- 11.35am – Alicante – EZY8660 – easyJet

- 11.35am – Bologna – EZY6416 – easyJet

- 11.55am – Milan-Linate – EZY8202 – easyJet

- 12.05pm – Malaga – EZY8600 – easyJet

- 12.10pm – Ljubljana – EZY8422 – easyJet

- 12.15pm – Milan-Malpensa – BA2837 – British Airways

- 12.25pm – Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442 – easyJet

- 12.35pm – Milan-Malpensa – EJU8194 – easyJet

- 1pm – Rome – EZY8252 – easyJet

- 2pm – Faro – W95732 – Wizz Air

- 3.25pm – Madrid – W65009C – Wizz Air

- 5.30pm – Venice – EZY6470 – easyJet

- 5.35pm – Milan-Bergamo – EZY8180 – easyJet

- 5.50pm – Naples – EJU8541 – easyJet

- 5.55pm – Wizz Air flight – W98161C

- 7.25pm – Pisa – EZY8234 – easyJet

- 7.30pm – Dublin – BA5844 – British Airways

- 7.30pm – Dublin – EI244 – Aer Lingus

- 8pm – Madrid – W65757C – Wizz Air

- 8.40pm – Madrid – W65755C – Wizz Air

- 8.40pm – Wizz Air flight – W98191C

- 10.05pm – Copenhagen – EZY8270 – easyJet

- 10.50pm – Toulouse – EZY8340 – easyJet

- 11pm – Nice – EZY8360 – easyJet

- 11.30pm – Dubrovnik – EZY8520 – easyJet

June 9

- 12.15am – Tenerife – W95714 – Wizz Air

Departures

Gatwick has not yet announced any cancelations for departures.

