The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.

After cancelling dozens of flights over the weekend, easyJet scrapped a further 26 due to arrive at or depart from Gatwick on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

These included from destinations such as Bilbao, Madrid and Seville in Spain, Milan and Palermo in Italy, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, and Malta.

Throughout the rest of the week, even more flights have been cancelled by easyJet and other airlines.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

SEE ALSO: How to get a refund if your EasyJet or Tui flight is cancelled

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 10) as of Noon:

Arrivals

June 10

- 9am – Toronto – WS003 – WestJet

- 9.10am – Amsterdam – EZY8870 – easyJet

- 10.50am – Venice – EZY8065 – easyJet

- 10.55am – Turin – EZY6408 – easyJet

- 11.10am – Zurich – EZY8114 – easyJet

- 11.20am – Berlin – EZY8122 – easyJet

- 11.20am – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192 – easyJet

- 11.50am – Seville – EZY8174 – easyJet

- 12.45pm – Faro – EZY8920 – easyJet

- 12.45pm – Malaga – W95724 – Wizz Air

- 1.05pm – Nice – EZY8352 – easyJet

- 1.20pm – Sofia – EZY8974 – easyJet

- 1.40pm – Budapest – EZY8428 – easyJet

- 6.10pm – Bordeaux – BA2787 – British Airways

- 9.10pm – Preveza – EZY6482 – easyJet

- 9.55pm – Belfast City – EZY704 – easyJet

- 10.15pm – Valencia – EZY8226 – easyJet

- 10.35pm – Almeria – EZY8164 – easyJet

- 10.50pm – Pisa – EZY8238 – easyJet

- 11.10pm – Barcelona – EZY8580 – easyJet

- 11.25pm – Palma Mallorca – EZY8634 – easyJet

- 11.45pm – Rome – EZY8290 – easyJet

- 11.55pm – Paphos – EZY8938 – easyJet

June 11

- 1.05am – Tel Aviv – W95752 – Wizz Air

Departures

Gatwick has not yet announced any cancelations for departures.

However there are a number of delays

- 9am – Barcelona – BA8073 – British Airways – delayed until 11.30am

- 9am – Barcelona – IB5771 – Iberia – delayed until 11.30am

- 9am – Barcelona – VY7831 – Vueling – delayed until 11.30am

- 9.45am – Skiathos – ENT443 – Enter Air – delayed until 10.50am

- 10am – Antigua AND Punta Cana – BA2157 – delayed until 10.45am

- 11.15am – Toronto – WS004 – WestJet – enquire airline

- 11.45am – Heraklion – AA6234 – American Airlines – delayed until 1pm

- 11.45am – Heraklion – BA2560 – British Airways – delayed until 1pm

- 12.10pm – Madrid – EZY8277 – easyJet – delayed until 1.59pm

- 12.50pm – Bari – W65797 – Wizz Air – delayed until 2pm

- 1.05pm – Preveza- EZY6481 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 1.20pm – Kos – EZY6531 – easyJet – delayed until 1.47pm

- 1.25pm – Paphos – EZY8937 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 1.45pm – Bordeaux – BA2786 – British Airways – enquire airline

- 1.50pm – Tel Aviv – W95751 – Wizz Air – enquire airline

- 2.40pm – Pisa – EZY8233 – easyJet – delayed until 3.05pm

- 2.55pm – Seville – BA2798 – British Airways – delayed until 3.56pm

- 2.55pm – Seville – VY9975 – Vueling – delayed until 3.56pm

- 3.40pm – Antalya – BA2864 – British Airways – delayed until 4.23pm

- 4.30pm – Almeria – EZY8163 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 4.50pm – Valencia – EZY8225 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 5.10pm – Venice – BA2588 – British Airways – delayed until 5.38pm

- 5.10pm – Venice – VY9963 – Vueling – delayed until 5.38pm

- 5.40pm – Pisa – EZY8237 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 5.45pm – Rome – EZY8259 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 5.50pm – Belfast City – EZY703 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 5.55pm – Palma Mallorca – EZY8633 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 6.10pm – Barcelona – EZY8579 – easyJet – enquire airline

- 6.10pm – Palma Mallorca – BA2878 – British Airways – delayed until 7.26pm