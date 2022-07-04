It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Several companies have cancelled arrivals today.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Arrivals

12.45pm Venice EZY6424 EasyJet

1.05pm Malaga W95724 Wizz Air

1.30pm Madrid BA2835 British Airways

2.15pm Faro BA2683 British Airways

2.55pm Ibiza BA2871 British Airways

3:25pm Krakow W65009C Wizz Air

6.20pm Santiago VY7108 Vueling

6.35pm Paris VY6944 Vueling

7.20pm Seville VY6016 Vueling

8pm Varna W65757 Wizz Air

8.15pm Rome VY6226 Vueling

8.30pm Milan-Malpensa EZY6442 EasyJet

8.50pm Sofia W64399 Wizz Air

9.05pm Palma Mallorca BA2879 British Airways