It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for EasyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Gatwick Airport has said it is back to ‘business as usual’ and will not need to extend its capacity restraints beyond the end of the month.

The company said normal operations have resumed following months of strain on airports and airlines across Europe.

Despite this, several flights have been cancelled today at short notice due to staff sickness.

Most of them were in the early morning at 7am, according to the BBC, but some are still scheduled.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Here is the list of the remaining cancelled flights:

Arrivals

EasyJet 8.35am Palma Mallorca EJU8622