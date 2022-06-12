Gatwick Airport: Full list of cancelled flights including EasyJet, Wizz Air, British Airways, Royal Air Maroc at Gatwick on Sunday, June 12

IT has announced that more flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 8:24 am

The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet, British Airways and other airlines have cancelled flights.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 12) as of 8am:

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Arrivals

June 12

- 12.15am – Tenerife – W95714 – Wizz Air

- 12.55am – Faro – EZY8930 – easyJet

- 1.30am – Fuerteventura – EZY8538 – easyJet

- 1.45am – Chania – W95742 – Wizz Air

- 3.35am – Dalaman – EZY8848 – easyJet

- 6.25am – Wizz Air flight – W98065

- 8am – New York – BA2272 – British Airways

- 10.20am – Wizz Air flight – W98091

- 10.45am – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194 – easyJet

- 11.35am – Geneva – EZY6580 – easyJet

- 11.40am – Montpellier – EZY8054 – easyJet

- 11.50am – Mahon – EZY8302 – easyJet

- 12.40pm – Nice – BA2623 – British Airways

- 1.10pm – Berlin – EZY8122 – easyJet

- 3.05pm – Madrid – W65009C – Wizz Air

- 3.15pm – Preveza – EZY8368 – easyJet

- 3.20pm – Casablanca – AT802 – Royal Air Maroc

- 3.45pm – Athens – BA2831 – British Airways

- 3.45pm – Wizz Air flight – W98141

- 5.45pm – Budapest – EZY8426 – easyJet

- 5.50pm – Paphos – BA2671 – British Airways

- 8pm – Varna – W65757 – Wizz Air

- 8.40pm – Bourgas – W65755 – Wizz Air

