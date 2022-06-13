The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.
It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.
EasyJet, British Airways and other airlines have cancelled flights.
We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.
Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 13) as of 8am:
Arrivals
June 13
- 12.20am – Fuerteventura – EZY6574 – easyJet
- 1.10am – Faro – EZY8930 – easyJet
- 2.10am – Malaga – BA2757 – British Airways
- 8.25am – New York – BA2272 – British Airways
- 9.40am – Belfast Intl – EZY832 – easyJet
- 10.20am – Belfast City – EZY702 – easyJet
- 10.55am – Glasgow – EZY6414 – easyJet
- 11.25am – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192 – easyJet
- 11.25am – Seville – EZY8174 – easyJet
- 11.55am – Copenhagen – EZY8266 – easyJet
- 12.15pm – Palermo – EZY8244 – easyJet
- 12.35pm – Bordeaux – EZY6452 – easyJet
- 1pm – Sofia – EZY8974 – easyJet
- 1.35pm – Pristina – EZY8992 – easyJet
- 2pm – Faro – W95732 – Wizz Air
- 2.20pm – Catania – BA2843 – British Airways
- 3.05pm – Rome – EZY8254 – easyJet
- 3.10pm – Amsterdam – BA2827 – British Airways
- 3.20pm – Casablanca – AT802 – Royal Air Maroc
- 4.20pm – Taipei – CI069 – China Airlines
- 5.45pm – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194 – easyJet
- 6.30pm – Copenhagen – EZY8268 – easyJet
- 7.25pm – Amsterdam – EJU8880 – easyJet
- 8.40pm – Bourgas – W65755 – Wizz Air
- 9pm – Malta – EZY8826 – easyJet
- 9.55pm – Budapest – EZY8426 – easyJet
- 10.20pm – Olbia – EZY8680 – easyJet
- 10.40pm – Pisa – EZY8238 – easyJet
- 10.50pm – Bordeaux – EZY8016 – easyJet
- 10.50pm – Faro – EZY8926 – easyJet
- 10.55pm – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8200 – easyJet
- 11.25pm – Krakow – EZY8514 – easyJet