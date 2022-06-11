The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.
It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.
After cancelling dozens of flights over the weekend, easyJet scrapped a further 26 due to arrive at or depart from Gatwick on Monday.
These included from destinations such as Bilbao, Madrid and Seville in Spain, Milan and Palermo in Italy, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, and Malta.
Throughout the rest of the week, even more flights have been cancelled by easyJet and other airlines.
We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.
Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 10) as of Noon:
Arrivals
June 11
- 10.10am – Nantes – EZY8962 – easyJet
- 10.15am – Amsterdam – BA2825 – British Airways
- 11am – Berlin – EZY8122 – easyJet
- 11.15am – Santiago – EZY8590 – easyJet
- 11.30am – Belfast Intl – EZY828 – easyJet
- 12.05pm – Brindisi – EZY8374 – easyJet
- 12.25pm – Malaga – EZY8602 – easyJet
- 12.30pm – Alicante – BA2631 – British Airways
- 12.40pm – Rome – EZY8252 – easyJet
- 12.45pm – Nice – BA2623 – British Airways
- 1.20pm – Malaga – W95724A – Wizz Air
- 2pm – Belfast Intl – EZY834 – easyJet
- 2.35pm – Mikonos – EZY8156 – easyJet
- 3.25pm – Madrid – W65009C – Wizz Air
- 4.05pm – W98151C – Wizz Air
- 4.25pm – Barcelona – EZY6496 – easyJet
- 4.30pm – Athens – W95746 – Wizz Air
- 5.20pm – Rijeka – EZY8112 – easyJet
- 7.20pm – Barcelona – VY7824 – Vueling
- 7.40pm – Madrid – W65748C – Wizz Air
- 8pm – Madrid – W65757C – Wizz Air
- 9pm – Nice – EZY6434 – easyJet
- 10pm – Valencia – EZY6500 – easyJet
- 10.25pm – Montpellier – EZY6586 – easyJet
- 10.55pm – Toulouse – EZY8340 – easyJet
- 11.15pm – Malaga – BA2797 – British Airways
- 11.20pm – Marseille – EZY8728 – easyJet
June 12
- 12.15am – Tenerife – W95714 – Wizz Air
- 12.55am – Faro – EZY8930 – easyJet
- 1.30am – Fuerteventura – EZY8538 – easyJet
- 3.35am – Dalaman – EZY8848 – easyJet