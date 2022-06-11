Gatwick Airport: Full list of cancelled flights including EasyJet, Wizz Air, British Airways, Vueling at Gatwick on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12

IT has announced that more flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 2:37 pm

The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.

After cancelling dozens of flights over the weekend, easyJet scrapped a further 26 due to arrive at or depart from Gatwick on Monday.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

These included from destinations such as Bilbao, Madrid and Seville in Spain, Milan and Palermo in Italy, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland, and Malta.

Throughout the rest of the week, even more flights have been cancelled by easyJet and other airlines.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 10) as of Noon:

Arrivals

June 11

- 10.10am – Nantes – EZY8962 – easyJet

- 10.15am – Amsterdam – BA2825 – British Airways

- 11am – Berlin – EZY8122 – easyJet

- 11.15am – Santiago – EZY8590 – easyJet

- 11.30am – Belfast Intl – EZY828 – easyJet

- 12.05pm – Brindisi – EZY8374 – easyJet

- 12.25pm – Malaga – EZY8602 – easyJet

- 12.30pm – Alicante – BA2631 – British Airways

- 12.40pm – Rome – EZY8252 – easyJet

- 12.45pm – Nice – BA2623 – British Airways

- 1.20pm – Malaga – W95724A – Wizz Air

- 2pm – Belfast Intl – EZY834 – easyJet

- 2.35pm – Mikonos – EZY8156 – easyJet

- 3.25pm – Madrid – W65009C – Wizz Air

- 4.05pm – W98151C – Wizz Air

- 4.25pm – Barcelona – EZY6496 – easyJet

- 4.30pm – Athens – W95746 – Wizz Air

- 5.20pm – Rijeka – EZY8112 – easyJet

- 7.20pm – Barcelona – VY7824 – Vueling

- 7.40pm – Madrid – W65748C – Wizz Air

- 8pm – Madrid – W65757C – Wizz Air

- 9pm – Nice – EZY6434 – easyJet

- 10pm – Valencia – EZY6500 – easyJet

- 10.25pm – Montpellier – EZY6586 – easyJet

- 10.55pm – Toulouse – EZY8340 – easyJet

- 11.15pm – Malaga – BA2797 – British Airways

- 11.20pm – Marseille – EZY8728 – easyJet

June 12

- 12.15am – Tenerife – W95714 – Wizz Air

- 12.55am – Faro – EZY8930 – easyJet

- 1.30am – Fuerteventura – EZY8538 – easyJet

- 3.35am – Dalaman – EZY8848 – easyJet

