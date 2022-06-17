The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet, British Airways and other airlines have cancelled flights.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 17) as of 9.30am:

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Arrivals

June 17

- 10.45am - Munich EZY8982 EasyJet

- 10.55am Turin EZY6408 EasyJet

- 11.35am Milan-Bergamo EZY8180 EasyJet

- 12.10pm Madrid BA2835 British Airways

- 1.40pm Budapest EZY8428 EasyJet

- 1.45pm Pristina EZY6488 EasyJet

- 1.55pm Barcelona VY7826 Vueling

- 2.05pm Athens EZY8082 EasyJet

- 2.25pm Nice BA2623 British Airways

- 3.40pm Faro BA2851 British Airways

- 4.30pm Athens W95746 Wizz Air

- 6.10pm Bordeaux BA2787 British Airways