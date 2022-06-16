The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.
It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.
EasyJet, British Airways and other airlines have cancelled flights.
We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.
Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 16) as of 4.30pm:
Arrivals
June 16
- 12.25am – Tenerife – BA2703 – British Airways
- 12.50am – Hurghada – EZY8864 – easyJet
- 1.05am – Malaga – W95726 – Wizz Air
- 1.05am – Tel Aviv – W95752 – Wizz Air
- 5.45am – Islamabad – BA2260 – British Airways
- 6.20am – Doha – BA2032 – British Airways
- 6.35am – Kos – EZY8798 – easyJet
- 9.15am – Rhodes – XR9217 – Corendon Airlines
- 10.10am – Wizz Air flight – W98091
- 10.30am – Belfast City – EZY702 – easyJet
- 10.45am – Munich – EZY8982 – easyJet
- 10.50am – Edinburgh – EZY6474 – easyJet
- 11am – Montpellier – EZY8054 – easyJet
- 11.15am – Amsterdam – BA2825 – British Airways
- 11.45am – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192 – easyJet
- 12.15pm – Palermo – EZY8244 – easyJet
- 12.35pm – Rome – EZY8260 – easyJet
- 1.15pm – Wizz Air flight – W98111
- 1.55pm – Athens – EZY8082 – easyJet
- 2.10pm – Malaga – BA2793 – British Airways
- 2.15pm – Palma Mallorca – BA2877 – British Airways
- 2.25pm – Faro – EZY8918 – easyJet
- 2.50pm – Bodrum – EZY8832 – easyJet
- 4.45pm – Guernsey – GR608 – Aurigny
- 6.40pm – Nice – EZY8356 – easyJet
- 7.15pm – Lyon – EJU8418 – easyJet
- 7.20pm – Lisbon – EJU5210 – easyJet
- 7.40pm – Tunis – BJ844 – Nouvelair
- 7.40pm – Madrid – W65748C – Wizz Air
- 8.30pm – Amsterdam – EZY8882 – easyJet
- 8.40pm – Madrid – W65755C – Wizz Air
- 9.35pm – Belfast Intl – EZY840 – easyJet
- 9.55pm – Paris CdG – EZY8332 – easyJet
- 10pm – Cologne – EZY8530 – easyJet
- 10.05pm – Copenhagen – EZY8270 – easyJet
- 10.15pm – Geneva – EZY8485 – easyJet
- 10.45pm – Bordeaux – EZY8016 – easyJet
- 10.45pm – Edinburgh – EZY818 – easyJet
- 10.45pm – Pisa – EZY8238 – easyJet
- 11pm – Nice – EZY8360 – easyJet
- 11pm – Prague – EZY8998 – easyJet
- 11.05pm – Krakow – EZY8514 – easyJet
- 11.10pm – Madrid – EZY8282 – easyJet
- 11.25pm – Nice – BA2627 – British Airways
- 11.40pm – Olbia – EZY8680 – easyJet
- 11.45pm – Tenerife – BA2705 – British Airways
- 11.45pm – Tenerife – VY9977 – Vueling
- 11.55pm – Gran Canaria – EZY8694 – easyJet
June 17
- 1.30am – Paphos – EZY8936 – easyJet
- 1.50am – Malaga – EZY8612 – easyJet