The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.
It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.
EasyJet, British Airways and other airlines have cancelled flights.
We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.
Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 14) as of 8.40am:
Arrivals
June 14
8:40am - Dublin - BA5830 - British Airways
8.40am - Dublin - EI230 - Aer Lingus
10.30am - Belfast City - EZY702 - EasyJet
11am - Ibiza - EZY8648 - EasyJet
11am - Montpellier - EZY6586 - EasyJet
11.45am - Valencia - EZY8224 - EasyJet
11.50am - Almeria - EZY8164 - EasyJet
11.50am - Cagliari - EZY8312 - EasyJet
12.20pm - Malaga - W95724 - Wizz Air
12.45pm - Barcelona - EZY8572 - EasyJet
12.55pm - Catania - EZY8566 - EasyJet
1.55pm - Nice - BA2623 - British Airways
2pm - Athens - EZY8082 - EasyJet
4.30pm - Taipei - CI069 - China Airlines
4.55pm - Larnaca - BA2673 - British Airways
7.05pm - Preveza - EZY8370 - EasyJet
8pm - Madrid - W65757C - Wizz Air
9.45pm - Cologne - EZY8530 - EasyJet