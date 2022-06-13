Gatwick Airport: Full updated list of cancelled flights including EasyJet, Wizz Air, British Airways, Royal Air Maroc on Monday, June 13 and Tuesday, June 14 morning

IT has announced that more flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 13th June 2022, 6:43 pm

The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.

It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet, British Airways and other airlines have cancelled flights.

We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.

Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 13) as of 6.45pm:

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Arrivals

June 13

- 12.20am – Fuerteventura – EZY6574 – easyJet

- 1.10am – Faro – EZY8930 – easyJet

- 2.10am – Malaga – BA2757 – British Airways

- 8.25am – New York – BA2272 – British Airways

- 9.40am – Belfast Intl – EZY832 – easyJet

- 10.20am – Belfast City – EZY702 – easyJet

- 10.55am – Glasgow – EZY6414 – easyJet

- 11.25am – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192 – easyJet

- 11.25am – Seville – EZY8174 – easyJet

- 11.55am – Copenhagen – EZY8266 – easyJet

- 12.15pm – Palermo – EZY8244 – easyJet

- 12.35pm – Bordeaux – EZY6452 – easyJet

- 1pm – Sofia – EZY8974 – easyJet

- 1.35pm – Pristina – EZY8992 – easyJet

- 2pm – Faro – W95732 – Wizz Air

- 2.20pm – Catania – BA2843 – British Airways

- 3.05pm – Rome – EZY8254 – easyJet

- 3.10pm – Amsterdam – BA2827 – British Airways

- 3.20pm – Casablanca – AT802 – Royal Air Maroc

- 4.20pm – Taipei – CI069 – China Airlines

- 5pm – Vilnius – BT971 – Air Baltic

- 5.45pm – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194 – easyJet

- 6.30pm – Copenhagen – EZY8268 – easyJet

- 7.25pm – Amsterdam – EJU8880 – easyJet

- 8.40pm – Bourgas – W65755 – Wizz Air

- 9pm – Malta – EZY8826 – easyJet

- 9.55pm – Budapest – EZY8426 – easyJet

- 10.20pm – Olbia – EZY8680 – easyJet

- 10.40pm – Pisa – EZY8238 – easyJet

- 10.50pm – Bordeaux – EZY8016 – easyJet

- 10.50pm – Faro – EZY8926 – easyJet

- 10.55pm – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8200 – easyJet

- 11.25pm – Krakow – EZY8514 – easyJet

June 14

- 1.10am – Alicante – EZY8672 – easyJet

