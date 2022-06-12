The cancellations affect flights to the international airport.
It comes as thousands of holidaymakers remain stuck overseas after the cancellation of flights to the UK.
EasyJet, British Airways and other airlines have cancelled flights.
We have put together a round up of the flights axed each day this week.
Here is the full list of flights cancelled at Gatwick Airport today (June 12) as of 7pm:
Arrivals
June 12
- 12.15am – Tenerife – W95714 – Wizz Air
- 12.55am – Faro – EZY8930 – easyJet
- 1.30am – Fuerteventura – EZY8538 – easyJet
- 1.45am – Chania – W95742 – Wizz Air
- 3.35am – Dalaman – EZY8848 – easyJet
- 6.25am – Wizz Air flight – W98065
- 8am – New York – BA2272 – British Airways
- 10.20am – Wizz Air flight – W98091
- 10.45am – Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194 – easyJet
- 11.35am – Geneva – EZY6580 – easyJet
- 11.40am – Montpellier – EZY8054 – easyJet
- 11.50am – Mahon – EZY8302 – easyJet
- 12.40pm – Nice – BA2623 – British Airways
- 1.10pm – Berlin – EZY8122 – easyJet
- 3.05pm – Madrid – W65009C – Wizz Air
- 3.15pm – Preveza – EZY8368 – easyJet
- 3.20pm – Casablanca – AT802 – Royal Air Maroc
- 3.45pm – Athens – BA2831 – British Airways
- 3.45pm – Wizz Air flight – W98141
- 5.45pm – Budapest – EZY8426 – easyJet
- 5.50pm – Paphos – BA2671 – British Airways
- 8pm – Varna – W65757 – Wizz Air
- 8.40pm – Bourgas – W65755 – Wizz Air
- 9.20pm – Larnaca – W95750 – Wizz Air
- 10.55pm – Munich – EZY8986 – easyJet
- 11.10pm – Bodrum – EZY8836 – easyJet
- 11.40pm – Pristina – EZY6488 – easyJet
June 13
- 12.20am – Fuerteventura – EZY6574 – easyJet
- 1.10am – Faro – EZY8930 – easyJet
- 2.10am – Malaga – BA2757 – British Airways
- 8.25am – New York – BA2272 – British Airways