It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.
London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.
EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.
An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for EasyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.
‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’
Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.
There is one cancelled arrival flight today.
Several departure flights are facing delays.
Arrivals
Luxwing 10.05am Bolzano BN1930
Some departure flights are experiencing delays
EasyJet 8.15am Basel EZS8431 DELAYED 9.50am
Eastern Airways 9am Newquay T3452 DELAYED 10.35am
Wizz Air 12pm Venice W65789 DELAYED 1.25pm
EasyJet 2.50pm Gran Canaria EZY8691 DELAYED 3.25pm
British Airways 3.10pm Kos BA2848 DELAYED 4pm
EasyJet 4.40pm Heraklion EZY8763 DELAYED 5.10pm