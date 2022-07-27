It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.
London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.
EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.
An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.
‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’
Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.
SEE ALSO: Gatwick Airport: How to get a refund if your EasyJet, British Airways or Tui flight is cancelled
There are some cancelled arrivals today, as well as some departure flights are delayed.
We have put together a round up of the cancelled and delayed flights.
Arrivals – cancelled
10.05am Bolzano BN1930 Luxwing
12.25pm Milan-Malpensa EZY6442 EasyJet
Some departure flights are experiencing delays
9am Barcelona BA8073 British Airways - DELAYED 9:36am
9am Barcelona IB5771 Iberia Airlines - DELAYED 9:36am
9am Barcelona VY7831 Vueling - DELAYED 9:36am
5.35pm Dalaman TOM832 TUI - DELAYED 6.35pm
5.55pm Kos TOM4318 TUI - DELAYED 6.20pm