It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.

There are currently no cancelled arrivals today, but some departure flights are delayed.

We have put together a round up of the delayed flights each day this week.

Arrivals

Some departure flights are experiencing delays

9.15am Kefallinia TOM4232 TUI - DELAYED 9.45am

9.30am Rome BA8057 British Airways - DELAYED 10.40am

9.30am Rome IB5631 Iberia Airlines - DELAYED 10.40am

9.30am Rome VY6229 Vueling - DELAYED 10.40am

9.50am Halifax WS025 WestJet - DELAYED 10.45am

11am Antalya FHY588 Freebird - DELAYED 12.20pm

12.35pm Calgary WS002 WestJet - DELAYED 1.15pm