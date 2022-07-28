It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.
London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.
EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.
An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.
‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’
Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.
There are no cancelled arrivals today.
Several departure flights have been delayed.
Arrivals
Some departure flights are experiencing delays
EasyJet 12.10pm Madrid EZY8277 - DELAYED 2.50pm
EasyJet 12.20pm Pisa EZY8235 - DELAYED 12.47pm
EasyJet 12.30pm Venice EZY8067 - DELAYED 1.28pm
EasyJet 12:45pm Mahon EZY8303 - DELAYED 1.07pm
EasyJet 12.50pm Barcelona EZY8575 - DELAYED 2.10pm
British Airways 12.55pm Barcelona BA8075 - DELAYED 1.20pm
Iberia Airlines 12.55pm Barcelona IB5773 - DELAYED 1.20pm
Vueling 12.55pm Barcelona VY7833 - DELAYED 1.20pm
Wizz Air 12.55pm Naples W65791 - DELAYED 1.45pm
Icelandair 1.05pm Reykjavik - KEF FI471 - DELAYED 1.40pm
EasyJet 1.20pm Aberdeen EZY871 - DELAYED 2.50pm
EasyJet 1.20pm La Rochelle EZY8995 - DELAYED 2.15pm
British Airways 1.20pm Seville BA2798 - DELAYED 2.03pm
Vueling 1.20pm Seville VY9975 - DELAYED 2:03pm
EasyJet 1.35pm Geneva EZY8474 - DELAYED 2.30pm
EasyJet 1.55pm Copenhagen EZY8267 - DELAYED 2.35pm
EasyJet 2pm Olbia EZY8677 - DELAYED 2.30pm
EasyJet 2.05pm Palma Mallorca EJU8619 - DELAYED 2.35pm
TUI 2.20pm Sal TOM782 - DELAYED 4.30pm
British Airways 2.35pm Barcelona BA8069 - DELAYED 3.30pm
Iberia Airlines 2.35pm Barcelona IB5767 - DELAYED 3.30pm
Vueling 2.35pm Barcelona VY7827 - DELAYED 3.30pm
British Airways 2.50pm Faro BA2852 - DELAYED 3.30pm
TAP Air Portugal 2.50pm Lisbon TP1337 - DELAYED 6.35pm
Wizz Air 3pm Tenerife W95713 - DELAYED 4.05pm
British Airways 3.25pm Bilbao BA8098 - DELAYED 4.10pm
Iberia 3.25pm Bilbao IB5974 - DELAYED 4.10pm
Vueling 3.25pm Bilbao VY6306 - DELAYED 4.10pm
British Airways 5.50pm Turin BA2576 - DELAYED 6.07pm
Vueling 5.50pm Turin VY9945 - DELAYED 6.07pm
EasyJet 6.30pm Milan-Malpensa EZY8197 - DELAYED 7pm