It comes after weeks of cancellations at the international airport.

London’s Gatwick Airport said it is reducing the number of daily flights during its busy summer period to help tackle staffing issues.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet said it was ‘reviewing the details’ of the cap but insisted it expected to be able to ‘reaccommodate the majority’ of passengers should their flight be affected.

An airline spokesman said: ‘We are aware of the capacity cap announced by Gatwick Airport and are now reviewing the details to assess what this means for easyJet’s Gatwick operation. We recognise the need for Gatwick Airport to do this, as airports across Europe have visibility across all airlines and are well placed to decide what capacity is realistic in the current challenging operating environment so all airlines can provide reliable services for their customers.

‘Given the high frequencies of our services to and from Gatwick, we expect to be able to reaccommodate the majority of customers should their flight be affected by the cap.’

Recently, London Gatwick have hired 400 new security staff in a bid to reduce pressure at the airport.



There are no cancelled arrivals today.

Several departure flights have been delayed.

Arrivals



Some departure flights are experiencing delays

EasyJet 12.10pm Madrid EZY8277 - DELAYED 2.50pm

EasyJet 12.20pm Pisa EZY8235 - DELAYED 12.47pm

EasyJet 12.30pm Venice EZY8067 - DELAYED 1.28pm

EasyJet 12:45pm Mahon EZY8303 - DELAYED 1.07pm

EasyJet 12.50pm Barcelona EZY8575 - DELAYED 2.10pm

British Airways 12.55pm Barcelona BA8075 - DELAYED 1.20pm

Iberia Airlines 12.55pm Barcelona IB5773 - DELAYED 1.20pm

Vueling 12.55pm Barcelona VY7833 - DELAYED 1.20pm

Wizz Air 12.55pm Naples W65791 - DELAYED 1.45pm

Icelandair 1.05pm Reykjavik - KEF FI471 - DELAYED 1.40pm

EasyJet 1.20pm Aberdeen EZY871 - DELAYED 2.50pm

EasyJet 1.20pm La Rochelle EZY8995 - DELAYED 2.15pm

British Airways 1.20pm Seville BA2798 - DELAYED 2.03pm

Vueling 1.20pm Seville VY9975 - DELAYED 2:03pm

EasyJet 1.35pm Geneva EZY8474 - DELAYED 2.30pm

EasyJet 1.55pm Copenhagen EZY8267 - DELAYED 2.35pm

EasyJet 2pm Olbia EZY8677 - DELAYED 2.30pm

EasyJet 2.05pm Palma Mallorca EJU8619 - DELAYED 2.35pm

TUI 2.20pm Sal TOM782 - DELAYED 4.30pm

British Airways 2.35pm Barcelona BA8069 - DELAYED 3.30pm

Iberia Airlines 2.35pm Barcelona IB5767 - DELAYED 3.30pm

Vueling 2.35pm Barcelona VY7827 - DELAYED 3.30pm

British Airways 2.50pm Faro BA2852 - DELAYED 3.30pm

TAP Air Portugal 2.50pm Lisbon TP1337 - DELAYED 6.35pm

Wizz Air 3pm Tenerife W95713 - DELAYED 4.05pm

British Airways 3.25pm Bilbao BA8098 - DELAYED 4.10pm

Iberia 3.25pm Bilbao IB5974 - DELAYED 4.10pm

Vueling 3.25pm Bilbao VY6306 - DELAYED 4.10pm

British Airways 5.50pm Turin BA2576 - DELAYED 6.07pm

Vueling 5.50pm Turin VY9945 - DELAYED 6.07pm