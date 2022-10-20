Gatwick Airport: List of cancelled and delayed flights today including EasyJet amid Italy travel warning
SEVERAL flights have been delayed today at London Gatwick with some cancelled.
The negative impact is likely to impact passengers tomorrow, according to the airline, but many flights are cancelled and delayed today.
Most Popular
A statement from EasyJet, reported in the Daily Express, said: ‘We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Friday October 21, which will affect Air Traffic Control and Ground Handling services.
‘Like most airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.
‘Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.’
EsayJet have advised customers travelling to and from Italy to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport, and check the status of their flight using a tracker app.
Italian national carrier, ITA, have cancelled over 200 flights, scheduled for tomorrow, due to strike action.
Cancellations will be at major airports such as Rome and Milan.
The strike is due to last for 24 hours.
SEE ALSO: Fake poo plastered across Southsea seafront by street artist in mucky campaign against Liz Truss
Despite most of the disruption scheduled for tomorrow, several delays have been reported on the London Gatwick website.
Here is the list of cancelled and delayed flights.
Arrivals
TAP Air Portugal – 2pm – Lisbon – TP1336 – Cancelled
Departures
EasyJet – 9am Glasgow EZY883 – Delayed 10.22am
Eastern Airways – 9am Newquay T3452 – Delayed 10.35am
Norwegian – 9:20am Oslo DY1303 – Delayed 10.46am
EasyJet – 9.25am Krakow EZY8511 – Delayed 9.53am
British Airways – 9.25am Riga BA2240 – Delayed 10am
Air Baltic – 9.25am Riga BT652 – Delayed 10am
British Airways – 9.30am Rome BA8057 – Delayed 10.20am
Iberia – 9.30am Rome IB5631 – Delayed 10.20am
Vueling – 9.30am Rome VY6229 – Delayed 10.20am
EasyJet – 9.35am Hamburg EZY8343 – Delayed 10.39am
EasyJet – 9.35am Porto EJU8583 – Delayed 11.05am
EasyJet – 9.50am Faro EJU8915 – Delayed 10.30am
British Airways – 9.50am Malaga BA8095 – Delayed 10.15am
Iberia – 9.50am Malaga IB5961 – Delayed 10.15am
Vueling – 9.50am Malaga VY6615 – Delayed 10:15am
Norwegian – 10am Copenhagen D83513 – Delayed 10.30am
British Airways – 10am Florence BA8047 – Delayed 11am
Iberia – 10am Florence IB5613 – Delayed 11am
Vueling – 10am Florence VY6205 – Delayed 11am
EasyJet – 10.05am Lisbon EJU8717 – Delayed 11.48am
Air Europa – 10.05am Madrid UX1014 – Delayed 10.55am
Wizz Air – 10.35am Vienna W65703 – Delayed 11.25am
Aurigny – 11.05am Guernsey GR603 – Delayed 11.45am
Aurigny – 11.55am Guernsey GR605 – Delayed 12:30pm
British Airways – 1.20pm Seville BA2798 – Delayed 1.50pm
Vueling – 1.20pm Seville VY9975 – Delayed 1.50pm