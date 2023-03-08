These cancellations have been reported at several airlines including EasyJet, British Airways and Vueling to name a few. Bitterly cold weather, ice and snow have lead to many of the problems.

The Met Office have imposed a yellow weather warning for snow and ice today. It will be in place until Thursday morning.

The forecaster said: ‘An area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to develop over southwest England during Tuesday evening and move east during early Wednesday before clearing mid-morning. Whilst drier conditions may develop for a time through the middle of the day, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop during the afternoon and move east into the evening.’

The Met Office added there is a chance some areas will see 5-10cm of snow later this evening. ‘Earlier in the day and across the wider warning area, accumulations are expected to be lower, typically 1-3 cm,’ they added.

‘As snow clears on Wednesday night, clearing skies will result in ice developing on untreated surfaces with impacts lingering into Thursday morning.’

The Met Office warned that travel disruption was to be expected as a result of the snow.

Today, there are multiple cancelled and delayed flights. Customers have been asked to make enquiries with their airline for some services. Here is the full list of affected flights, according to the London Gatwick Airport website.

Arrivals

Norwegian 10.20am Helsinki D82766 - Cancelled

Aurigny 10.35am Guernsey GR602 - Cancelled

EasyJet 10.45am Nantes EZY8962 - Cancelled

Norwegian 12.20pm Stockholm D84455 - Cancelled

Aurigny 5.30pm Guernsey GR608 - Cancelled

Vueling 6.40pm Paris VY6944 - Cancelled

EasyJet 7.15pm Lyon EJU8418 - Cancelled

EasyJet 7.40pm Paris CdG EZY8326 - Cancelled

Departures

Norwegian 8.45am Copenhagen D83511 - Delayed 9.30am

Ryanair 8.50am Dublin FR121 - Delayed 9.30am

Norwegian 9.15am Stockholm D84452 - Delayed 10.15am

EasyJet 9.25am Barcelona EJU8569 - Delayed 10.17am

British Airways 9.25am Riga BA2240 - Delayed 10am

Air Baltic 9.25am Riga BT652 - Delayed 10am

EasyJet 9.40am Porto EZY8495 - Delayed 10.11am

TAP Air Portugal 9.50am Porto TP1331 - Delayed 10.15am

British Airways 10.45am Cancun BA2203 - Delayed 11.22am

Norwegian 11am Helsinki D82767 Enquire Airline

Aurigny 11.05am Guernsey GR603 Enquire Airline

British Airways 11.20am Dubrovnik BA2832 - Delayed 12.30pm

Iberia 11.25am Orlando IB4679 - Delayed 11.57am

British Airways 11.25am Orlando BA2037 - Delayed 11.57am

American Airlines 11.25am Orlando AA6206 - Delayed 11.57am

Norwegian 1pm Stockholm D84456 Enquire Airline

British Airways 1.10pm Salzburg BA2654 - Delayed 2.14pm

British Airways 1.20pm Verona BA2596 - Delayed 3.29pm

Vueling 1.20pm Verona VY9951 - Delayed 3.29pm

American Airlines 3.10pm Geneva AA6241 - Delayed 3.46pm

British Airways 3.10pm Geneva BA2740 - Delayed 3.46pm

Vueling 3.30pm Turin VY9943 - Delayed 4.16pm

British Airways 3.30pm Turin BA2578 - Delayed 4.16pm

British Airways 3.35pm Seville BA2798 - Delayed 5.02pm

Vueling 3.35pm Seville VY9975 - Delayed 5.02pm

EasyJet 4.45pm Paris CdG EZY8327 Enquire Airline

Aurigny 6pm Guernsey GR609 Enquire Airline

Vueling 7.30pm Paris VY6945 Enquire Airline

