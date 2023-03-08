London Gatwick Airport: Full list of cancelled and delayed flights today including EasyJet amid snowy weather
Flights have been cancelled and delayed at London Gatwick today.
These cancellations have been reported at several airlines including EasyJet, British Airways and Vueling to name a few. Bitterly cold weather, ice and snow have lead to many of the problems.
The Met Office have imposed a yellow weather warning for snow and ice today. It will be in place until Thursday morning.
The forecaster said: ‘An area of rain, sleet and snow is expected to develop over southwest England during Tuesday evening and move east during early Wednesday before clearing mid-morning. Whilst drier conditions may develop for a time through the middle of the day, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop during the afternoon and move east into the evening.’
The Met Office added there is a chance some areas will see 5-10cm of snow later this evening. ‘Earlier in the day and across the wider warning area, accumulations are expected to be lower, typically 1-3 cm,’ they added.
‘As snow clears on Wednesday night, clearing skies will result in ice developing on untreated surfaces with impacts lingering into Thursday morning.’
The Met Office warned that travel disruption was to be expected as a result of the snow.
Today, there are multiple cancelled and delayed flights. Customers have been asked to make enquiries with their airline for some services. Here is the full list of affected flights, according to the London Gatwick Airport website.
Arrivals
Norwegian 10.20am Helsinki D82766 - Cancelled
Aurigny 10.35am Guernsey GR602 - Cancelled
EasyJet 10.45am Nantes EZY8962 - Cancelled
Norwegian 12.20pm Stockholm D84455 - Cancelled
Aurigny 5.30pm Guernsey GR608 - Cancelled
Vueling 6.40pm Paris VY6944 - Cancelled
EasyJet 7.15pm Lyon EJU8418 - Cancelled
EasyJet 7.40pm Paris CdG EZY8326 - Cancelled
Departures
Norwegian 8.45am Copenhagen D83511 - Delayed 9.30am
Ryanair 8.50am Dublin FR121 - Delayed 9.30am
Norwegian 9.15am Stockholm D84452 - Delayed 10.15am
EasyJet 9.25am Barcelona EJU8569 - Delayed 10.17am
British Airways 9.25am Riga BA2240 - Delayed 10am
Air Baltic 9.25am Riga BT652 - Delayed 10am
EasyJet 9.40am Porto EZY8495 - Delayed 10.11am
TAP Air Portugal 9.50am Porto TP1331 - Delayed 10.15am
British Airways 10.45am Cancun BA2203 - Delayed 11.22am
Norwegian 11am Helsinki D82767 Enquire Airline
Aurigny 11.05am Guernsey GR603 Enquire Airline
British Airways 11.20am Dubrovnik BA2832 - Delayed 12.30pm
Iberia 11.25am Orlando IB4679 - Delayed 11.57am
British Airways 11.25am Orlando BA2037 - Delayed 11.57am
American Airlines 11.25am Orlando AA6206 - Delayed 11.57am
Norwegian 1pm Stockholm D84456 Enquire Airline
British Airways 1.10pm Salzburg BA2654 - Delayed 2.14pm
British Airways 1.20pm Verona BA2596 - Delayed 3.29pm
Vueling 1.20pm Verona VY9951 - Delayed 3.29pm
American Airlines 3.10pm Geneva AA6241 - Delayed 3.46pm
British Airways 3.10pm Geneva BA2740 - Delayed 3.46pm
Vueling 3.30pm Turin VY9943 - Delayed 4.16pm
British Airways 3.30pm Turin BA2578 - Delayed 4.16pm
British Airways 3.35pm Seville BA2798 - Delayed 5.02pm
Vueling 3.35pm Seville VY9975 - Delayed 5.02pm
EasyJet 4.45pm Paris CdG EZY8327 Enquire Airline
Aurigny 6pm Guernsey GR609 Enquire Airline
Vueling 7.30pm Paris VY6945 Enquire Airline
easyJet 7.55pm Lyon EJU8419 Enquire Airline