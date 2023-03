These cancellations have been reported at several airlines including EasyJet, British Airways and Vueling to name a few. Flights have been disrupted by bitterly cold weather over the past few days, particularly yesterday.

Today, the Met Office has forecast heavy rain over the airport, with some sunny intervals in place. Temperatures will reach highs of 11C by 4pm.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Rain will dissipate slightly in the evening but scattered showers are still forecast. Today, there are multiple cancelled and delayed flights. The cancellations relate to arrival flights, with delays reported for many departing services.

Customers have been asked to make enquiries with their airline for some flights. Here is the full list of affected flights, according to the London Gatwick Airport website.

Arrivals

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet 7.30am Bordeaux EJU8014 - Cancelled

EasyJet 8.05am Nice EJU8350 - Cancelled

EasyJet 11.50am Lyon EJU8412 - Cancelled

Aurigny 3.50pm Guernsey GR606 - Cancelled

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet 4.40pm Paris CdG EZY8324 - Cancelled

Vueling 6.25pm Paris VY6944 - Cancelled

British Airways 7.05pm Amsterdam BA2763 - Cancelled

EasyJet 7.15pm Lyon EJU8418 - Cancelled

Departures

British Airways 8am Faro BA2692 - Delayed 9.15am

British Airways 8am Marrakech BA2668 - Delayed 10.15am

EasyJet 8.10am Bordeaux EJU8013 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 8.40am Nice EJU8349 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 8.55am Berlin EJU8209 - Delayed 9.55am

Vueling 9.10am Barcelona VY7831 - Delayed 9.40am

British Airways 9.10am Tenerife BA2702 - Delayed 11.50am

EasyJet 9.25am Barcelona EJU8569 - Delayed 10am

British Airways 9.25am Riga BA2240 - Delayed 9.50am

Air Baltic 9.25am Riga BT652 - Delayed 9.50am

British Airways 10am St Lucia AND Port of Spain BA2159 - Delayed 10.40am

Iberia 11.25am Orlando IB4679 - Delayed 1.23pm

British Airways 11.25am Orlando BA2037 - Delayed 1.23pm

American Airlines 11.25am Orlando AA6206 - Delayed 1.23pm

EasyJet 11.35am Amsterdam EZY8875 - Delayed 1.05pm

American Airlines 11.40am Amsterdam AA6254 - Delayed 1.37pm

British Airways 11.40am Amsterdam BA2760 - Delayed 1.37pm

EasyJet 12.30pm Lyon EJU8411 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 1.50pm Paris CdG EZY8325 - Enquire airline

British Airways 2.05pm Doha BA2033 - Delayed 3.40pm

British Airways 2.10pm Malaga BA2714 - Delayed 3.05pm

British Airways 2.10pm Palma Mallorca BA2570 - Delayed 2.55pm

British Airways 3pm New York BA2273 - Enquire airline

American Airlines 3.10pm Geneva AA6241 - Delayed 5.42pm

British Airways 3.10pm Geneva BA2740 - Delayed 5.42pm

British Airways 3.35pm Seville BA2798 - Delayed 4.35pm

Vueling 3.35pm Seville VY9975 - Delayed 4.35pm

British Airways 3.40pm Turin BA2578 - Delayed 4.30pm

Vueling 3.40pm Turin VY9943 - Delayed 4.30pm

British Airways 3.45pm Amsterdam BA2762 - Enquire airline

Aurigny 4.30pm Guernsey GR607 - Enquire airline

British Airways 6.10pm Amsterdam BA2764 - Delayed 7.06pm

EasyJet 6.35pm Nantes EZY8963 - Enquire airline

Vueling 7.10pm Paris VY6945 - Enquire airline