These cancellations have been reported at several airlines including EasyJet, British Airways and Vueling to name a few. Flights have been disrupted by bitterly cold weather over the past few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services have also been affected at London Heathrow Airport. Today, the Met Office has forecast overcast conditions for the morning and early afternoon, before a period of sunny intervals and potentially some scattered showers. Temperatures will reach highs of 5C by 4pm.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

SEE ALSO: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for much of the UK. Today, there are multiple cancelled and delayed flights. The cancellations relate to arrival flights, with delays reported for many departing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers have been asked to make enquiries with their airline for some flights. Here is the full list of affected flights, according to the London Gatwick Airport website.

Arrivals

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Norwegian 10:20 Stavanger DY1334 CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

easyJet 10:45 Munich EZY8982 CANCELLED

Vueling 12:30 Paris VY6946 CANCELLED

easyJet 17:25 Nice EZY8356 CANCELLED

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

easyJet 19:00 Lyon EJU8418 CANCELLED

Vueling 19:40 Paris VY6944 CANCELLED

easyJet 21:15 Paris CdG EZY8328 CANCELLED

easyJet 21:50 Nantes EZY8964 CANCELLED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

easyJet 22:40 Toulouse EZY8338 CANCELLED

Departures

Vueling 09:50 Barcelona VY7823 DELAYED 11:20

Vueling 10:00 Malaga VY6615 DELAYED 12:00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways 10:20 Glasgow BA1480 DELAYED 11:47

TAP Air Portugal 10:40 Lisbon TP1339 DELAYED 11:10

British Airways 10:45 Madrid BA7285 DELAYED 11:20

Iberia Express 10:45 Madrid I23715 DELAYED 11:20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iberia 10:45 Madrid IB3715 DELAYED 11:20

Norwegian 11:00 Stavanger DY1335 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

British Airways 11:05 Dublin BA5833 DELAYED 11:55

Aer Lingus 11:05 Dublin EI233 DELAYED 11:55

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwegian 11:25 Copenhagen D83513 DELAYED 12:40

American Airlines 11:35 Amsterdam AA6254 DELAYED 12:36

British Airways 11:35 Amsterdam BA2760 DELAYED 12:36

British Airways 11:40 Tenerife BA2700 DELAYED 12:20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vueling 11:40 Tenerife VY9971 DELAYED 12:20

British Airways 12:00 Bordeaux BA2786 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

easyJet 12:50 Nice EZY8355 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Vueling 13:15 Paris VY6947 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways 14:20 Gran Canaria BA2600 DELAYED 14:53

Vueling 14:20 Gran Canaria VY9937 DELAYED 14:53

easyJet 14:25 Krakow EZY6525 DELAYED 15:00

Wizz Air 14:50 Krakow W65010 DELAYED 15:50

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways 15:00 New York BA2273 DELAYED 16:00

British Airways 16:10 Geneva BA2742 DELAYED 17:02

Norwegian 17:00 Stockholm D84458 DELAYED 18:50

easyJet 18:10 Paris CdG EZY8329 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad