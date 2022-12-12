London Gatwick Airport: Full list of cancelled flights today including EasyJet and British Airways as freezing weather grips UK
SEVERAL flights have been cancelled today at London Gatwick.
Many airlines are affected including EasyJet and British Airways, largely due to the freezing temperatures.
An EasyJet spokeswoman said the airline is ‘doing everything possible’ to ease the disruption for passengers.
She said: ‘Airlines operating to and from the UK today are experiencing some disruption to their flying programmes due to adverse weather, with a number of cancellations at Luton and Gatwick airports which are both affected by snow.
‘Flights were also affected yesterday as snow closures affected Manchester, Liverpool, London Gatwick and London Luton airports with some flight cancellations and diversions.
‘We are doing all possible to minimise the disruption for our customers, including providing hotel rooms and meals for those passengers affected by the cancellations.
‘Customers on cancelled flights have been provided the option of a free transfer to an alternative flight or a refund.
‘While this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused as a result of the weather.’
An ‘Arctic maritime airmass’ has settled across the UK due to shifting weather patterns, according to the Met Office, which has predicted freezing temperatures across the UK this week. There is a 70 per cent chance of snow falling in some parts of Hampshire, according to the Met Office. Snow is not expected for Portsmouth.
Today, there are multiple cancelled flights from different airlines.
Customers bound for some services have been advised to enquire with their airlines for departing flights. Here is the list of cancelled and flights, according to the Gatwick airport website.
Arrivals
EasyJet 09.20am Amsterdam EZY8870 - Cancelled
EasyJet 10.05am Geneva EZY8465 - Cancelled
EasyJet 10.55am Munich EZY8982 - Cancelled
Vueling 11.10am Turin VY9944 - Cancelled
British Airways 11.10am Turin BA2577 - Cancelled
EasyJet 11.25am Copenhagen EZY8262 - Cancelled
EasyJet 11.35am Milan-Malpensa EZY8190 - Cancelled
EasyJet 11.50am Innsbruck EZY8292 - Cancelled
EasyJet 11.55am Salzburg EZY8558 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12pm Belfast City EZY6552 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.05pm Amsterdam EZY8874 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.05pm Barcelona EZY8572 - Cancelled
Wizz Air 12.35pm Malaga W95724 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.35pm Rome EZY8252 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.40pm Jersey EZY894 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.40pm Palma Mallorca EZY8622 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.50pm Murcia EZY8550 - Cancelled
EasyJet 1pm Marseille EZY8726 - Cancelled
EasyJet 1.05pm Madrid EZY8276 - Cancelled
EasyJet 1.10pm Malaga EZY8602 - Cancelled
Wizz Air 1.20pm Faro W95732 - Cancelled
British Airways 1.35pm Nice BA2623 - Cancelled
EasyJet 1.45pm Hamburg EZY8342 - Cancelled
EasyJet 1.55pm Seville EZY8176 - Cancelled
British Airways 2.30pm Malta BA2645 - Cancelled
EasyJet 2.55pm Porto EZY8496 - Cancelled
Wizz Air 4.35pm Larnaca W95750 - Cancelled
EasyJet 4.50pm Arrecife EZY8682 - Cancelled
EasyJet 4.55pm Gran Canaria EZY8692 - Cancelled
EasyJet 5.45pm Tenerife EZY8704 - Cancelled
EasyJet 6.10pm Valencia EZY8224 - Cancelled
British Airways 7.40pm Tenerife BA2703 - Cancelled
British Airways 7.55pm Geneva BA2741 - Cancelled
British Airways 8.50pm Faro BA2693 - Cancelled
EasyJet 9.50pm Basel EZY8438 - Cancelled
EasyJet 9.55pm Nantes EZY8964 - Cancelled
British Airways 10.10pm Malaga BA2715 - Cancelled
EasyJet 10.15pm Funchal EZY8138 - Cancelled
EasyJet 10.30pm Lisbon EZY8720 - Cancelled
Departures
British Airways 9.20am Tenerife BA2702 - Enquire Airline
EasyJet 9.40am Porto EZY8495 - Enquire Airline
EasyJet 9.50am Hamburg EZY8343 - Enquire Airline
Wizz Air 10am Milan-Malpensa W65787 - Enquire Airline
EasyJet 10.05am Jersey EZY893 - Enquire Airline
Air China 11.40am Shanghai CA848 - Enquire Airline
EasyJet 12.45pm Valencia EZY8223 - Enquire Airline
Wizz Air 2pm Tel Aviv W95751 - Enquire Airline
EasyJet 2.05pm Funchal EZY8137 - Enquire Airline
British Airways 2.20pm Faro BA2692 - Enquire Airline
British Airways 3.30pm Malaga BA2714 - Enquire Airline
American Airlines 3.50pm Geneva AA6241 - Enquire Airline
British Airways 3.50pm Geneva BA2740 - Enquire Airline
EasyJet 4.30pm Lisbon EZY8719 - Enquire Airline
Wizz Air 5.20pm Funchal W95733 - Enquire Airline
EasyJet 6.05pm Basel EZY8437 - Enquire Airline
EasyJet 6.45pm Nantes EZY8963 - Enquire Airline