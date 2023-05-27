Passengers are facing delays as electronic passport gates have stopped working. The Home Office confirmed to the BBC that they were broken and added that everything will be done to minimise disruption, but there is no telling how long this will last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Morton, from the Immigration Services Union, said queues would build ‘very, very quickly’. She told Radio 4: ‘You end up putting all the passengers through physically-manned officer desks.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

‘Staff can't take the breaks that they should be taking ... the whole thing will snowball very quickly.’ She added that between 60-80 per cent of passengers are processed through e-gates, depending on the airport.

SEE ALSO: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some flights have been cancelled or delayed at London Gatwick. It’s unclear whether this is linked to the e-gate problem. Passengers have been asked to enquire with their airline for some flights.

They have also been advised to get to the airport in good time before their flight. Here is the full list of cancelled and delayed flights, according to the London Gatwick Airport website.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Arrivals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastern Airways 15:00 Newquay T3453 CANCELLED

Departures

Eastern Airways 09:50 Newquay T33452 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUI 10:20 Cancun TOM088 DELAYED 10:51

TUI 11:05 Punta Cana TOM056 DELAYED 11:40

British Airways 11:10 Thira-Santorini BA2820 DELAYED 12:50

easyJet 11:30 Jersey EZY875 DELAYED 12:20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American Airlines 12:25 Tampa AA6211 DELAYED 12:56

British Airways 12:25 Tampa BA2167 DELAYED 12:56

Iberia 12:25 Tampa IB4683 DELAYED 12:56

Sun Express 12:35 Antalya XQ591 DELAYED 13:00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways 13:20 Tenerife BA2702 DELAYED 15:11

British Airways 13:30 Bari BA2810 DELAYED 14:39

British Airways 13:50 Montpellier BA2620 DELAYED 14:29

easyJet 14:10 Paris CdG EZY8407 DELAYED 14:40

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

easyJet 14:15 Belfast Intl EZY827 DELAYED 15:00

easyJet 14:50 Enfidha EZY8845 DELAYED 15:30

Eastern Airways 15:40 Newquay T3454 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

British Airways 17:40 Nice BA2626 DELAYED 18:55

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad