London Gatwick Airport: List of cancelled flights today including EasyJet amid Italy travel warning
SEVERAL flights have been cancelled today at London Gatwick.
The negative impact is likely to impact passengers today, according to the airline, with many flights are cancelled or delayed.
Customers are being asked to make enquiries with their airline regarding some scheduled flights.
A statement from EasyJet, reported in the Daily Express, said: ‘We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Friday October 21, which will affect Air Traffic Control and Ground Handling services.
‘Like most airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.
‘Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.’
EsayJet have advised customers travelling to and from Italy to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport, and check the status of their flight using a tracker app.
Italian national carrier, ITA, have cancelled over 200 flights, scheduled for tomorrow, due to strike action.
Cancellations will be at major airports such as Rome and Milan.
The strike is due to last for 24 hours, ending tomorrow.
Today, there are several cancellations for arriving flights.
Passengers have been advised to enquire with their airlines for many departing flights.
Here is the list of cancelled and delayed flights, according to the Gatwick airport website.
Arrivals
Wizz Air 7.55am Milan-Malpensa W65788 - Cancelled
TUI 8.20am Glasgow VIA Gatwick TOM1588 - Cancelled
EasyJet 8.25am Milan-Malpensa EJU8190 - Cancelled
EasyJet 10.50am Venice EZY8065 - Cancelled
Wizz Air 11.05am Venice W65790 - Cancelled
EasyJet 11.20am Milan-Malpensa EZY8192 - Cancelled
EasyJet 11.35am Milan-Bergamo EZY8180 - Cancelled
EasyJet 11.45am Verona EZY8448 - Cancelled
EasyJet 11.55am Milan-Linate EZY8202 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.05pm Naples EZY8532 - Cancelled
British Airways 12.10pm Verona BA2599 - Cancelled
Vueling 12.10pm Verona VY9948 - Cancelled
Wizz Air 12.15pm Bari W65798 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.20pm Palermo EZY8244 - Cancelled
EasyJet 12.35pm Rome EZY8252 - Cancelled
EasyJet 1.15pm Catania EZY8566 - Cancelled
EasyJet 1.40pm Pisa EZY8232 - Cancelled
Vueling 2.25pm Rome VY6224 - Cancelled
British Airways 2.55pm Catania BA2843 - Cancelled
EasyJet 3.10pm Rome EZY8254 - Cancelled
Vueling 3.25pm Florence VY6206 - Cancelled
Wizz Air 5.10pm Catania W95794 - Cancelled
EasyJet 5.20pm Catania EZY8568 - Cancelled
EasyJet 5.30pm Venice EZY8068 - Cancelled
EasyJet 5.45pm Milan-Malpensa EZY8194 - Cancelled
EasyJet 6pm Verona EZY8450 - Cancelled
EasyJet 6pm Olbia EZY6468 - Cancelled
EasyJet 6.25pm Naples EJU8541 - Cancelled
British Airways 7.10pm Cagliari BA2617 - Cancelled
Vueling 7.10pm Cagliari VY9938 - Cancelled
EasyJet 7.30pm Pisa EZY8234 - Cancelled
Departures
Wizz Air 8.35am Milan-Malpensa W65787 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 8.40am Pisa EZY8231 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 9.05am Milan-Malpensa EJU8191 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 9.20am Rome EZY8253 - Enquire airline
TUI 9.30am Palma Mallorca TOM1588 - Enquire airline
Wizz Air 10am Catania W95793 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 10.15am Catania EZY8567 - Enquire airline
Wizz Air 11.30am Rome W65781 - Delayed 2.35pm
Wizz Air 11.55am Venice W65789 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 12.30pm Venice EZY8067 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 12.35pm Olbia EZY6467 - Enquire airline
Wizz Air 12.50pm Bari W65797 - Enquire airline
British Airways 12.50pm Cagliari BA2616 - Enquire airline
Vueling 12.50pm Cagliari VY9939 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 1.15pm Verona EZY8449 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 1.20pm Milan-Malpensa EZY8193 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 2.20pm Pisa EZY8233 - Enquire airline
British Airways 3.05pm Rome BA8053 - Enquire airline
Iberia 3.05pm Rome IB5627 - Enquire airline
Vueling 3.05pm Rome VY6225 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 3.40pm Rome EZY8255 - Enquire airline
British Airways 4.05pm Florence BA8049 - Enquire airline
Iberia 4.05pm Florence IB5615 - Enquire airline
Vueling 4.05pm Florence VY6207 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 4.55pm Olbia EZY8679 - Enquire airline
EasyJet 7.05pm Naples EJU8542 - Enquire airline
Wizz Air 9.05pm Milan-Malpensa W65785 - Delayed 11.40pm