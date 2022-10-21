EasyJet have issued a travel warning that flights to and from Italy will be disrupted.

The negative impact is likely to impact passengers today, according to the airline, with many flights are cancelled or delayed.

Customers are being asked to make enquiries with their airline regarding some scheduled flights.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

A statement from EasyJet, reported in the Daily Express, said: ‘We have been informed of national strike action in Italy on Friday October 21, which will affect Air Traffic Control and Ground Handling services.

‘Like most airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date.

‘Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in.’

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EsayJet have advised customers travelling to and from Italy to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport, and check the status of their flight using a tracker app.

Italian national carrier, ITA, have cancelled over 200 flights, scheduled for tomorrow, due to strike action.

Cancellations will be at major airports such as Rome and Milan.

The strike is due to last for 24 hours, ending tomorrow.

Today, there are several cancellations for arriving flights.

Passengers have been advised to enquire with their airlines for many departing flights.

Here is the list of cancelled and delayed flights, according to the Gatwick airport website.

Arrivals

Wizz Air 7.55am Milan-Malpensa W65788 - Cancelled

TUI 8.20am Glasgow VIA Gatwick TOM1588 - Cancelled

EasyJet 8.25am Milan-Malpensa EJU8190 - Cancelled

EasyJet 10.50am Venice EZY8065 - Cancelled

Wizz Air 11.05am Venice W65790 - Cancelled

EasyJet 11.20am Milan-Malpensa EZY8192 - Cancelled

EasyJet 11.35am Milan-Bergamo EZY8180 - Cancelled

EasyJet 11.45am Verona EZY8448 - Cancelled

EasyJet 11.55am Milan-Linate EZY8202 - Cancelled

EasyJet 12.05pm Naples EZY8532 - Cancelled

British Airways 12.10pm Verona BA2599 - Cancelled

Vueling 12.10pm Verona VY9948 - Cancelled

Wizz Air 12.15pm Bari W65798 - Cancelled

EasyJet 12.20pm Palermo EZY8244 - Cancelled

EasyJet 12.35pm Rome EZY8252 - Cancelled

EasyJet 1.15pm Catania EZY8566 - Cancelled

EasyJet 1.40pm Pisa EZY8232 - Cancelled

Vueling 2.25pm Rome VY6224 - Cancelled

British Airways 2.55pm Catania BA2843 - Cancelled

EasyJet 3.10pm Rome EZY8254 - Cancelled

Vueling 3.25pm Florence VY6206 - Cancelled

Wizz Air 5.10pm Catania W95794 - Cancelled

EasyJet 5.20pm Catania EZY8568 - Cancelled

EasyJet 5.30pm Venice EZY8068 - Cancelled

EasyJet 5.45pm Milan-Malpensa EZY8194 - Cancelled

EasyJet 6pm Verona EZY8450 - Cancelled

EasyJet 6pm Olbia EZY6468 - Cancelled

EasyJet 6.25pm Naples EJU8541 - Cancelled

British Airways 7.10pm Cagliari BA2617 - Cancelled

Vueling 7.10pm Cagliari VY9938 - Cancelled

EasyJet 7.30pm Pisa EZY8234 - Cancelled

Departures

Wizz Air 8.35am Milan-Malpensa W65787 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 8.40am Pisa EZY8231 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 9.05am Milan-Malpensa EJU8191 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 9.20am Rome EZY8253 - Enquire airline

TUI 9.30am Palma Mallorca TOM1588 - Enquire airline

Wizz Air 10am Catania W95793 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 10.15am Catania EZY8567 - Enquire airline

Wizz Air 11.30am Rome W65781 - Delayed 2.35pm

Wizz Air 11.55am Venice W65789 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 12.30pm Venice EZY8067 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 12.35pm Olbia EZY6467 - Enquire airline

Wizz Air 12.50pm Bari W65797 - Enquire airline

British Airways 12.50pm Cagliari BA2616 - Enquire airline

Vueling 12.50pm Cagliari VY9939 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 1.15pm Verona EZY8449 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 1.20pm Milan-Malpensa EZY8193 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 2.20pm Pisa EZY8233 - Enquire airline

British Airways 3.05pm Rome BA8053 - Enquire airline

Iberia 3.05pm Rome IB5627 - Enquire airline

Vueling 3.05pm Rome VY6225 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 3.40pm Rome EZY8255 - Enquire airline

British Airways 4.05pm Florence BA8049 - Enquire airline

Iberia 4.05pm Florence IB5615 - Enquire airline

Vueling 4.05pm Florence VY6207 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 4.55pm Olbia EZY8679 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 7.05pm Naples EJU8542 - Enquire airline