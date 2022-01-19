New Forest National Park was crowned as the winner of the ‘Best of the Best’ destinations in the 2022 Traveller’s Choice Awards – in the ‘Outdoor Enthusiasts’ category.

It was ranked higher than other UK national parks such as Snowdonia and the Peak District.

Awards were handed out based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Forest National Park was crowned as the best in Europe in TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Awards 2022. Picture: Alex Yorke.

After compiling statistics from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021, New Forest National Park was deemed as Europe’s most popular.

The park was also named as the tenth best in the world, rated above global landmarks such as The Grand Canyon National Park in the USA, and Banff National Park in Canada.

Snowdonia in Penrhyndeudraeth, Wales, was the second highest rated national park in Europe, with Derbyshire’s Peak District National Park and Dartmoor National Park in Devon placing in sixth and seventh respectively.

Statistics from TripAdvisor show more people are inclined to travel further afield in 2022, with travel restrictions from the UK easing in multiple countries.

In a recent sponsored survey, 78 per cent of British holidaymakers said they are more likely to travel for leisure in 2022.

This is compared to a 72 per cent figure in 2019.

SEE ALSO: Parking charges are set to come in at Portchester Castle

TripAdvisor director of destinations, hotels, online travel agencies and the Americas, Steven Paganelli, said: ‘As the world returns to travel, priorities are changing, and people want more memorable experiences on their trips.

‘Almost three-quarters of Brits say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans.

‘There is a whole world out there to choose from, and we want to help guide travellers looking to take the best trips for them – whatever that perfect holiday destination may look like.’

London was also named as the second most popular destination in the world in the ‘City Lovers’ category.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron