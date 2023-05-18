One lane of Hampshire motorway M27 blocked after vehicle breaks down - as delays build for drivers
Drivers will face delays this morning as one lane of a major Hampshire motorway has been blocked by a broken down vehicle.
By Joe Buncle
Published 18th May 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
People travellling on the M27 near Bursledon are warned of delays building on the approach to Junction 8, traffic monitoring service Romanse reports.
NOW READ: Man dies in horror crash on the M3 near Winchester involving Mercedes and lorry with motorway closed for hours
In a social media post, Romanse said: ‘#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to a broken down vehicle, delays building on the approach.’
The extent of congestion is currently unknown. More details to follow.