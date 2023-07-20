News you can trust since 1877
Peak-y blinder! Portsmouth company scoop another major travel award

A Portsmouth-based company is celebrating after being honoured once again at the Telegraph Travel Awards 2023
By Simon Carter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:45 BST- 2 min read
Ben Ross, Head of Travel at the Telegraph, with Peak Retreats' Alison Willis. Picture by Ben LisBen Ross, Head of Travel at the Telegraph, with Peak Retreats' Alison Willis. Picture by Ben Lis
Ben Ross, Head of Travel at the Telegraph, with Peak Retreats' Alison Willis. Picture by Ben Lis

Peak Retreats was named Best Ski Operator at the awards ceremony, which have been running since 1998.

On the previous occasion the awards took place, in 2019, Peak Retreats were also victorious in the same category.

The awards are decided by votes from Telegraph readers, with over 27,000 voting this year for their favourite destinations, airlines and travel companies.

Xavier Schouller, Peak Retreats co-founder, said: “We are thrilled to have been named Best Ski Operator for the second time in a row.

"It means so much to us that discerning Telegraph readers, who we know are keen skiers, have recognised us with this award.

“We are passionate about skiing in the French Alps and over the past 20 years we have developed our range of resorts and accommodation to encompass both traditional village resorts away from the crowds, yet with access to superb slopes, and the world-renowned winter destinations for which the French Alps is known.

"We’re delighted that this award confirms that what we offer, from our service to our range of resorts, resonates with UK skiers.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without our brilliant team, who know our resorts inside out, enabling them to help clients find a ski holiday that is perfect for their party.”

The company was founded in Portsmouth by Xavier and Nathalie Soma in 2002, and the senior management team was joined by Olivier Lepoureau three years later.

Many of their reservations team have been with the company for over 15 years and have a wealth of knowledge.

Other recent accolades include The Times Travel Editor’s Award (2018), a Family Traveller Excellence Award (2019) and Best Family Ski Operator at the Family Traveller Awards (2018).

Visit peakretreats.co.uk for more information.

