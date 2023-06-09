News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Police called to crash between car and lorry in incident which blocked one lane of M3 motorway

One lane of a Hampshire motoway was blocked this afternoon (June 9) after a car and lorry collided.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Jun 2023, 19:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 19:41 BST

Drivers faced delays following the incident, which took place just after 3pm on the M3 Southbound near Winnall, but nobody is thought to have been harmed.

NOW READ: Man dead following fatal collision on major Hampshire road

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 3.09pm to a report that a lorry and a car had collided on the M3 southbound at the Junction 9 slip road. No injuries were reported.

One lane of the M3 was blocked due to the incidentOne lane of the M3 was blocked due to the incident
One lane of the M3 was blocked due to the incident
Most Popular

The road was clear by 3.55pm.’

Related topics:PoliceHampshireDrivers