Police called to crash between car and lorry in incident which blocked one lane of M3 motorway
One lane of a Hampshire motoway was blocked this afternoon (June 9) after a car and lorry collided.
By Joe Buncle
Published 9th Jun 2023, 19:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 19:41 BST
Drivers faced delays following the incident, which took place just after 3pm on the M3 Southbound near Winnall, but nobody is thought to have been harmed.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 3.09pm to a report that a lorry and a car had collided on the M3 southbound at the Junction 9 slip road. No injuries were reported.
The road was clear by 3.55pm.’