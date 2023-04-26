Over 600 passengers on Phoenix Reisen’s MS Amera visited landmarks across the city on Monday morning after dropping anchor at the International Port. The luxury cruise liner originally departed from Nice, France, in December 2022.

Passengers were enjoying their holiday on a 125-day worldwide cruise which stopped off at countries including Egypt, Malta, Oman, Indonesia, Australia, Fiji, Mexico, USA and more. City ambassadors from Shaping Portsmouth greeted visitors in a variety of languages and guided them to the Historic Dockyard, D-Day Museum, Spinnaker Tower and Gunwharf Quays.

Phoenix Reisen's MS Amera - hundreds of tourists flocked to Portsmouth on the final call of its 125-day worldwide cruise. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

A record number of cruise calls will be welcomed in port this year, with Saga, Oceania, Hapag-Lloyd, TUI, AIDA, Viking, Ambassador, Seabourn and Noble Caledonia all either visiting the city or starting their journey. Andrew Williamson, Portsmouth International Port passenger operations manager, said: ‘We were delighted to be included on the international itinerary for Phoenix Reisen, where Portsmouth was featured alongside Sydney, Panama and Miami as a world cruise destination.

‘Visitors are welcomed by our Shaping Portsmouth ambassadors, who provide great insider knowledge and can speak a variety of languages to help passengers make the most of their visit. With a record-breaking year already underway, news from the industry that cruise nationally is bouncing back , and our brand new terminal extension due to open this summer, we’re hugely optimistic for the future.’