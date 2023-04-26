Portsmouth cruises: Hundreds flock to city on final call on Phoenix Reisen's MS Amera luxury worldwide cruise
Hundreds of tourists travelling on a worldwide luxury cruise flocked to Portsmouth as the ship’s final call.
Over 600 passengers on Phoenix Reisen’s MS Amera visited landmarks across the city on Monday morning after dropping anchor at the International Port. The luxury cruise liner originally departed from Nice, France, in December 2022.
Passengers were enjoying their holiday on a 125-day worldwide cruise which stopped off at countries including Egypt, Malta, Oman, Indonesia, Australia, Fiji, Mexico, USA and more. City ambassadors from Shaping Portsmouth greeted visitors in a variety of languages and guided them to the Historic Dockyard, D-Day Museum, Spinnaker Tower and Gunwharf Quays.
A record number of cruise calls will be welcomed in port this year, with Saga, Oceania, Hapag-Lloyd, TUI, AIDA, Viking, Ambassador, Seabourn and Noble Caledonia all either visiting the city or starting their journey. Andrew Williamson, Portsmouth International Port passenger operations manager, said: ‘We were delighted to be included on the international itinerary for Phoenix Reisen, where Portsmouth was featured alongside Sydney, Panama and Miami as a world cruise destination.
‘Visitors are welcomed by our Shaping Portsmouth ambassadors, who provide great insider knowledge and can speak a variety of languages to help passengers make the most of their visit. With a record-breaking year already underway, news from the industry that cruise nationally is bouncing back , and our brand new terminal extension due to open this summer, we’re hugely optimistic for the future.’
Figures from business network Cruise Britain show that each cruise passenger is worth an average of £70 to the local economy every time they step ashore.