Ryanair cabin crew to strike threatening more summer holiday travel chaos

CABIN-crew at a popular airline will be striking this summer.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:57 am

Ryanair staff will be walking out after pay talks failed.

The low-cost airlines Spanish cabin crew will be the ones striking, it has been announced.

A decision to strike was made after failing to agree improved terms over working conditions and pay.

Ryanair. (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Our sister title The Star, reports that there will be six days of strikes in the coming weeks.

Including on: June 24, 25, 26, and 30 as well as July 1 and 2.

If you are due to fly with Ryanair on any of the above days, then your flight could be disrupted as a result of the strikes.

However the airline has been downplaying the impact the strikes could have.

London Stansted is among the airports which Ryanair operates from in the south.

EasyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air are among the airlines that have continued to cancel flights at Gatwick Airport this week.

