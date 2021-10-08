Portsmouth's Kings Theatre will be be taking part in the discount scheme.

This autumn, the rail company is taking centre stage by offering customers the chance to claim an exclusive discount on spectacular theatre shows in October and November.

Portsmouth's Kings Theatre will feature in the discount scheme alongside theatres in Brighton, Chichester, East Croydon, St Albans and Cambridge.

Theatre lovers will be able to travel by train to any of the locations and receive a discount on the best theatre productions.

Train users will need to use Southern Rail or its sister brands, Thameslink and Great Northern to receive money off their theatre ticket.

Those who travel by train to the theatre can get 10% off tickets on selected productions.

The rail operator is taking the opportunity to support the arts community and highlight smaller, more independent venues that will really benefit from some extra support.

Nick Boaden, Marketing Manager at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth said: ‘This autumn, we’ll be showcasing a fantastic selection of touring productions, hilarious comedy and a vibrant line-up of music, dance and cabaret.

‘We’re so excited to welcome people back to Kings Theatre and by teaming up with Southern, we hope to encourage people out of the house and on the train to come and see one of our brilliant performances.’

Theatres were forced to close in March 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Chichester Festival Theatre will also be included in the scheme and is just a short train journey from Portsmouth if you fancy a change of scenery.

Chris Fowler, Customer Services Director for Southern, said: “It’s easy to get to these venues by train so we really hope this inspires people to visit somewhere new this autumn.”

A valid rail ticket must be shown upon arrival at the theatre and each theatre will have individual terms and conditions that you can find on their website.

The ‘entertrainment’ partnership will be live from October until December.

To find out more information and to book tickets, visit southernrailway.com.

