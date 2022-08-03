They have issued a statement following reports that holidaymakers from the UK could have to spend £85 a day while visiting the country.

It was reported that proof of sufficient funds would have to be provided.

The UK Foreign Office had updated its travel advice for the Iberian nation last month.

It said people may be asked to provide evidence they can spend at least €100 (£85.22) a day.

Manuel Butler, director of the Spanish Tourist Office for the UK, said the requirement was not new or systematic, and not every traveller will be asked to show this.

He told the Manchester Evening News: ‘The requirement for UK travellers to be able to illustrate sufficient means for the duration of their stay and the return is established in the Schengen Borders Code and is not a Spain-specific requirement.

Ibiza, Spain.

‘This is not a new requirement and has been in place for some time for visitors from outside of the European Union or Schengen area.’

Julia Lo Bue-Said, the chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership, said this is not a new measure for British tourists.

She tweeted: ‘This has been an entry requirement into Spain since January 1 for all nationals from outside the Schengen area.

‘If required to do so, anyone entering must prove they have the economic means to support themselves.’

The advice issued by the UK Foreign Office said: ‘At Spanish border control, you may need to show a return or onward ticket; show you have enough money for your stay; show proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (eg second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family.’

It also stated that regulations were not confined to Spain, and applied to anyone visiting from most nations outside the EU-Schengen border-free travel area.