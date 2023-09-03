Drone enthusiast and photographer Marcin Jedrysiak captured the PS Waverley on film majestically sailing past Portsmouth. Passengers have been flocking to take trips on the historic vessel.

A spokesman said there has been a big influx of passengers from Portsmouth and elsewhere – eager to take trips around the Isle of Wight and to the Needles. He added: “We are delighted to have Waverley back on the Solent and sailing from Portsmouth.

"There is fantastic support from locals in the area who enjoy sailing on a historic paddle steamer. We are very grateful to Wightlink who permit Waverley to use their berth at the Station Pier.

"We can already see that many Portsmouth residents are going to step aboard Waverley in the coming weeks. Sailings from Portsmouth to sail round the Island on September 2, 9 and 16 have already sold out, although there is good availability to sail round the Island on September 19.”

PS Waverley is run on a non-profit basis and was given a major £7m heritage rebuild in 2003. She was fully restored to her 1940s style and was given another £2.3m refit in 2020.

More information can be found on the PS Waverley website. Keith Greenfield, Wightlink chief executive, said he’s delighted to see the vessel back after almost ten years.

