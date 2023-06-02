Paul Ransom, 25 was riding his motorbike on the A272 near Petersfield on the morning of Saturday, May 14 when he collided with a heavy goods vehicle and died at the scene.

He is remembered by his wife Sophie Ransom, 25, as ‘the funniest, kindest person’ who couldn’t wait to be a father. The pair married in November last year and were expecting a baby together, who is due in October.

Paul Ransom and Sophie Ransom on their wedding day last year.

Sophie said: ‘Paul was the funniest, kindest person who made me laugh every day. He was incredibly messy – he’d leave his clothes where he took them off and the bathroom always had water on the floor as he didn’t use a bathmat – it would drive me mad.

‘Of course he will be remembered through our baby, the thousands of photos and videos we have and seven years of memories that I will keep locked away forever more.

‘He was so excited about the baby – every time he went to the supermarket, he never came back with what I’d asked him for but something for the baby. He literally couldn’t wait to meet the baby and kissed my tummy each night before bed.’

Sophie’s close friend Holly Alexander has set up an online fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and support Sophie when she goes on maternity leave.

Paul was a keen car enthusiast and worked as a specialist painter of supercars. Sophie added that some of Paul’s favourite songs will be played at his funeral, including ‘See You Again’ from the Fast and the Furious films – his favourite film series. Songs played at the couple’s wedding will also feature in the service.

Sophie added: ‘He repainted and rebuilt his own Mark 1 MX-5 which he showed at car shows and won several certificates. He was happiest pottering in our garage. Paul has so many friends that are devastated by this loss. He was a loyal friend, who was always there for whoever needed him – the best type of friend to have.