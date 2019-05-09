Seared tuna, stir fry rice and fennel

The first time many of us try tuna it comes from a tin.

I like a tuna sandwich, but prefer fresh tuna cooked quickly in a hot pan, treated like a fillet steak and served rare to bring out the full flavour and texture of the fish.

This recipe is influenced by the flavours of Asia and makes a quick, tasty dinner. Make sure when buying tuna it has been awarded the Marine Stewardship Council’s sustainable badge.

Ingredients – serves 4

4 thick tuna steaks

2 tbsp sesame seeds

250g jasmine rice

Bulb fennel, sliced

Small knob ginger, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Bunch spring onions, sliced

3 tbsp light soya sauce

Peanut oil

Method

1. Put the rice into a pan of salted water and bring to the boil. Simmer for 10 to 12 mins until cooked. Strain and allow to cool.

2. Carefully roll the tuna steaks in the sesame seeds.

3. As the rice starts to cool stir fry the fennel in a large pan or wok in a little peanut oil for 2 mins.

4. Add the ginger and garlic and cook for 1 min.

5. Heat another pan on a medium/hot heat and put in the 4 tuna steaks – cook for 2 mins.

6. Add the rice to the fennel, stir, and then stir in the soya sauce and spring onions.

7. Turn the tuna and cook for another 2 mins.

8. Put the fennel and rice mixture on to 4 warmed plates and top with the tuna to serve.