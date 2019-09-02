UK and Irish city breaks: the hottest destinations close to home

Great Britain and Ireland are spectacularly beautiful in the autumn months.

Stroll through the countryside, enjoy a city break or head to the coast. When it comes to events, autumn and winter pack in the parties; join in some favourites from Hallowe’en to Hogmanay.

The Giant's Causeway

GLASGOW

Visit the cities beautiful parks to admire the bright reds and oranges. With over 90 parks and gardens spread across the city this is a great place to enjoy the outdoors. You will be spoilt for choice with beautiful vies of the city, woodland walks and even fields of Highland Cows!

EDINBURGH

Visit Edinburgh Castle on 5th November to witness one of the biggest and the best fireworks concerts in the world set in this iconic location. The event brings together stirring orchestral music from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and specially choreographed and magnificent pyrotechnics!

The buzzing city of Manchester

BELFAST

Hire a car and take a short drive up the Causeway Coastal Route, a designated drive around the coast of Northern Ireland between Belfast and Londonderry. Enjoy Northern Ireland’s rocky coast and to take a look at the filming locations for the famous Game of Thrones TV show.

DUBLIN

Before the weather gets too chilly jump on a bus tour around the city. Raise a glass at the Guinness Storehouse, discover the Book of Kells at Trinity College and meet the residents of Dublin Zoo. Then pub hop your way around Temple Bar and you’ll really learn the meaning of The Craic!

NEWCASTLE

Brace yourself for the cooler weather and head to the beach. Try some of the water sports or just enjoy the scenery on a sandy walk. Tyne and Wear offers some truly beautiful beaches that should not be overlooked!

LEEDS

As the dark nights begin this autumn why not visit the largest annual light festival. Held over two nights in the heart of the city centre this festival is full of projections, interactive artwork and performances.

MANCHESTER

Showcasing produce from the local area, the Manchester Food and Drink Festival is a series of events across the city. Over the years, names as diverse as Jamie Oliver, Gordon Ramsay, Fergus Henderson, Michel Roux, John Torode and even Bill Wyman have all been involved.

