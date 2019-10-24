Vegan banana and chocolate muffins | Recipe

This weekend two of our nephews and their partners are comiing to stay. We should be in for lots of fun, laughter and great food.

It calls for a stroll in beautiful countryside, with the terriers, and tea and cake upon our return.

There may even be a visit to the local hostelry followed by a dinner cooked by me to round off Sunday.

Sounds simple, but one of our nephews is now vegan.

It's lucky I cook for a living. However, that cake after the walk stumped me for a while.

A cake with no eggs just doesn’t seem logical but these muffins work a treat and they are also dairy and gluten-free, just in case you come across someone who is a vegan coeliac.

Ingredients – makes 8 muffins

100g caster sugar

200g diced banana

70ml olive oil

100ml soya milk

220g gluten-free self-raising flour

80g chocolate chips (70 per cent cocoa)

Method

1. Put the sugar, banana and oil into a food processor and blend together on a high speed for 30 secs.

2. Add the flour and pulse for 30 secs and then add the soya milk and blend until smooth.

3. Add the chocolate chips and blend for 10 secs.

4. Spoon the mixture into 8 cup cake cases and bake in a pre-heated oven 180C gas 4 for 15 to 20 mins until golden brown and cooked.

5. Serve warm while the chocolate is still soft.