Wedge Comedy Club, Wedgewood Rooms, review: ‘One trip back made me realise what I’ve been missing’

It’s been a long time since I last went to the comedy club at the Wedge. One trip back made me realise what I’ve been missing.

The compere, Adam Morrison, was new to me. It was refreshing to see someone new despite admittedly missing Dinga’s old jokes. His biggest laugh however came when he told the audience he would bring someone funnier than him on and that he did. First up was Canadian comic, Ryan Wilmot.

Nearing the end of his set, he quipped ‘normally, I don’t open shows for obvious reasons!’

He couldn’t have been more correct. His material may not be for the faint hearted but it was certainly funny! Talk of his menopausal wife had the audience in stitches. I would love to see him again, his delivery was fantastic.

The second act was Dianne Spencer. She made the audience laugh with talk of her new role as step mum, noting it would be a horrific idea for her to breed (promptly tripping over the microphone stand to prove the point!).

An unfortunate sexual experience recounted by the former drama teacher proved very popular with the packed-out crowd. Headlining the evening was Rob Deering and what a way to finish!

Equipped with his guitar, his loop peddle and his massive smile, he delighted the crowd with his musical talents. He kicked off with a topical version of Dizzee Rascal’s Bonkers (Conkers).

His turn of the 90s dance track was absolutely hilarious, a real highlight. I was particularly delighted when he told off a noisy table ‘I’m sorry my comedy has interrupted your conversation’.

Talking through the vast majority of the show, Deering finally shut them up much to the delight of surrounding punters.

With three acts and a compere, this is an absolute steal for just £8.