Were you a winner in the air ambulance lottery?

THE winners of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance Lottery for Week 663, drawn on Friday, June 8, have been revealed.

The £500 prize was won by Mr S Hull in Wootton Bridge with ticket number E8869.

And £150 was won by Mrs B Lawrence in Marchwood, with ticket C9929, and the £100 prize was won by Mrs P Ford in Southampton, with ticket D4196.

Winners of £25 were the holders of tickets G9171, R3983, A3733 and A7357. Finally, £10 prizes went to players with tickets numbered A3636, D6977, G4684, I6445, C2908, G0796, C1385, D0757, A3860, C0367.